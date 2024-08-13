Penguins Acquire Forward Cody Glass and Two Draft Picks from the Nashville Predators in Exchange for Jordan Frasca

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Cody Glass, a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Jordan Frasca, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Glass is signed through the 2024-25 campaign and his contract carries an Average Annual Value of $2,500,000.

Glass, 25, has spent five seasons in the NHL split between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Nashville Predators after being drafted sixth overall in 2017 by Vegas. During his NHL career, Glass has totaled 71 points (29G-42A) in 187 games. His best NHL season was during the 2022-23 campaign where he recorded 35 points (14G-21A) in 72 games.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has spent parts of four seasons in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves, Henderson Silver Knights and Milwaukee Admirals. In 88 AHL games, Glass totaled 79 points (22G-57A).

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has represented his home country at the 2023 World Championship where he won a gold medal. He also suited up for Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championship.