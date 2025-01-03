Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

IMG_2615
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward Bennett MacArthur, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Poolman is signed through the 2024-25 campaign and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level. He will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Poolman, 29, has spent his entire five-year professional career in the AHL split between Rochester, Calgary and Stockton. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound blueliner has appeared in 218 career AHL games, recording six goals, 34 assists and a plus-33. He also has three assists in 27 career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, the East Grand Forks, Minnesota native enjoyed a four-year collegiate career from 2016-20 with the University of North Dakota, where he served as captain his senior year. He notched 75 points (18G-57A) in 146 regular-season games.

