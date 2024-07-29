Penguins 2024-25 Single Game Tickets on Sale Tuesday at 10:00 AM

Single game tickets for the Pittsburgh Penguins 2024-25 season will go on sale Tuesday, July 30 at 10:00 AM at ticketmaster.com/penguins.

The on-sale will include all pre-season home games and 41 regular-season contests. The Pittsburgh Penguins will open up the 2024-25 regular season with the team’s home opener against the Metropolitan Division rival New York Rangers on October 9 at 7:30 PM.

The debut of the Utah Hockey Club in Pittsburgh is slated for Saturday, November 23. Other schedule highlights include a matchup against the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers on December 3, two games against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 7 and Mar. 2), two visits from the cross-state rival Philadelphia Flyers (Dec. 23 and Feb. 27), two divisional contests at home against the Washington Capitals (Feb. 22 and Apr. 17) and a visit from the reigning Calder Trophy winner, Connor Bedard, and the Chicago Blackhawks in the final month of the season (Apr. 8).

In addition to the July 30 single game ticket on-sale, 2024-25 season ticket packages are available now. Plans include full, half and 12-pack options. Fans can also place group and premium rental deposits. For more information on Penguins tickets, please visit www.pittsburghpenguins.com/tickets or call 1-800-642-PENS.

A full promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.