Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

hunt-armory-sidekick
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory ice rink in Shadyside has opened for its fourth season in partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In its fourth season of operation, the Highmark Hunt Armory ice rink will continue to support local city hockey programs including Chatham University, Pittsburgh Obama and various non-profits through its free community ice times.

This season features a robust array of programming including Learn to Skate, Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey and the Try Hockey for Free program.

Learn to Skate is an introductory program for children ages four to 10 that teaches the basic skills of ice skating in small class sizes with Learn to Skate USA certified coaches.

Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey is an introductory program for children ages five to 10 to learn the basic skills of ice hockey. The program provides first-time participants with full hockey equipment and weekly appropriate on-ice instruction from certified coaches in a fun and safe atmosphere. The Little Penguins program is presented by the NHL and NHLPA with the support of The Penguins Foundation and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

Try Hockey for Free, presented by U. S. Steel, is a one-hour clinic available for children ages four to nine who wish to give the sport of hockey a try with no cost or commitment. No prior skating and/or hockey experience is required for participation, and equipment will be provided for each participant.

Public skating is scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3:30-5:30 PM. Community groups may also utilize free ice time provided by Duquesne Light Company and the Penguins Foundation. For additional information, please contact [email protected]

The historic Highmark Hunt Armory Ice Rink opened in 2021 and is the first indoor community ice rink opened within the city of Pittsburgh in 25 years. The facility serves as home to the Pittsburgh Penguins diversity and community programming, as well as public skating and hockey. 28,000 community members visited the ice rink during the 2023-2024 season alone. Please go to HuntArmoryIceRink.com for more information about the facility and its programming.

