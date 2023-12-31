Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (12.31.23)

Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins close out 2023 tonight against the Islanders at 6:00 PM.

Doors open at 4:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Fans can expect a party at PPG Paints Arena tonight, with our New Year's Eve Celebration featuring DJ Bonics.

Team Records: PIT (17-13-4) NYI (17-9-9)

The Islanders were victorious in their most recent game, defeating the Capitals 5-1. Jean-Gabriel Pageau lead the way, earning 2G-2A. This was Pageau's third career four-point game. The Islanders currently are tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers (43 points). New York has been seeing results as of late, going 6-2-2 in their last 10 games played.

Game Notes

Jeff Carter ranks sixth among active players with 50 points (23G-27A) in 59 career games against the New York Islanders. It’s the most points he’s accumulated against any one team.

Defenseman Kris Letang leads all active NHL blueliners in goals (13), assists (35) and points (48) versus the Islanders.

Reilly Smith has 18 points (7G-11A) in 23 career games against the Islanders, which includes eight points (3G-5A) in his last nine games against them.

Jake Guentzel has 29 points (10G-19A) in 28 career games against the Islanders. He has points in seven of his last eight games (8G-6A) versus them.

Rickard Rakell enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (2G-3A). A point tonight would give Rakell his first five-game point streak since a six-game point streak from Feb. 27-Mar. 8, 2021 (5G-7A).

