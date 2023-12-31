Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (12.31.23)

The Penguins close out 2023 tonight against the Islanders at 6:00 PM.

Doors open at 4:30 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Fans can expect a party at PPG Paints Arena tonight, with our New Year's Eve Celebration featuring DJ Bonics.

Team Records: PIT (17-13-4) NYI (17-9-9)

The Islanders were victorious in their most recent game, defeating the Capitals 5-1. Jean-Gabriel Pageau lead the way, earning 2G-2A. This was Pageau's third career four-point game. The Islanders currently are tied for third place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers (43 points). New York has been seeing results as of late, going 6-2-2 in their last 10 games played.