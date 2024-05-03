Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

The Pittsburgh Penguins have parted ways with Associate Coach Todd Reirden, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas. Reirden is relieved of his duties immediately.

"We are grateful to Todd for his dedication and commitment to the Penguins over two separate stints with the organization," said Dubas. "Mike Sullivan and I have spent time over the past two weeks evaluating the coaching staff, and although these decisions are never easy, we agree that this change was in the best interest of the team moving forward."