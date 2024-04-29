Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Filip Larsson to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Larsson, 25, played the 2023-24 season with Leksands IF of the Swedish Hockey League, Sweden's top professional league, posting a 19-9-0 record, 1.93 goals-against average, .920 save percentage and league-leading five shutouts in 28 games played. He also appeared in five postseason games with Leksands IF in the 2024 playoffs going 3-2-0 with a 1.91 goals-against average, .929 save percentage and one shutout.

The 6-foot-2, 194-pound goaltender spent the previous three seasons in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier professional league from 2020-23, winning the league championship with HV71 in 2022.

Larsson most recently played professionally in North America in 2019-20 while with the Detroit Red Wings organization. That season, he played seven games with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League and 10 games with the Toledo Walleye of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Larsson played collegiate hockey in the 2018-19 season at the University of Denver (NCAA), going 13-6-3 with a 1.95 goals-against average, .932 save percentage and four shutouts. He spent one season with the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League in 2017-18 where he was named the USHL's 'Goaltender of the Year'. With Tri-City, Larsson posted an 18-10-0 record and led the league with both a 1.65 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

The Stockholm, Sweden native won silver medals with Team Sweden at the 2018 World Junior Championship and the 2016 World Under-18 Championship.

Larsson was initially drafted by Detroit in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.