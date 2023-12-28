"Hell of a Win" for Penguins in Night Filled with Milestones

Pittsburgh’s head coach preached simplicity in this unique circumstance, with the team traveling this morning after three full days off per CBA rules. The first period was uneventful as the Penguins got their legs under them, allowing themselves to get in the swing of things and establish their game.

“I thought we stayed patient and we didn’t force anything just to try to get some offense going, when it's a little slower period like that coming off a break,” Marcus Pettersson said.

The second period was a different story, as Pittsburgh exploded for six of their seven goals. They've scored more goals in a single period just three times in franchise history.

“We did a much better job just controlling territory, establishing some offensive zone time,” Sullivan said. “I think a lot of it starts in the neutral zone when we make good decisions with the puck, and I thought our guys did a real good job. I think that goes a long way to set the game up that we want to play.”

Rickard Rakell got it started with his second goal in as many games, his first two of the year after going through a season-opening slump and then a long-term injury. Jake Guentzel scored, the Islanders took a timeout, and then the winger scored again. They came 12 seconds apart, with only four players getting two goals faster in Penguins history.

“It's timely,” Sullivan said. “Those types of situations, I think – after goals are scored on either side or timeouts are taken and things of that nature - are opportunities for momentum to change, or to build. I thought when Jake scores that one, that was a huge one as far as building on the momentum that we had already established.”

Malkin followed that up with his pair of tallies, and then Radim Zohorna got on the board. That’s when Letang, as Sullivan mentioned, became the first defenseman in NHL history to record five points in a single period. The blueliner joined Dale Hawerchuk (5A on Mar. 6, 1984) as just the second player in league history to record five assists in one frame.

He got his sixth helper of the night in the third period, tying the NHL record for assists by a defenseman in a single game. Letang also tied the team record for assists in a game by any Penguins player in franchise history.

“It’s one of those nights that it seemed like everybody seems to score every time I gave it to them,” Letang said. “Obviously, it was pretty special.”