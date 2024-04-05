Success Breeds Success in Washington

The execution started to accompany the mindset in the second, which was an excellent period of hockey for the Penguins. They took a 3-0 lead after Bunting blasted a shot home from the circle (and followed it up with a phenomenal celebration), and overall, just looked locked in with their pace of play and how they worked.

In the third period, the Penguins were shorthanded early after Erik Karlsson got called for holding. Seven seconds later, Kris Letang joined him in the box… and the Penguins came up with the penalty kill of the season.

Eller and Drew O’Connor – who had one hell of a game – got it started with tremendous efforts, as they made plays and Nedeljkovic made saves. Rust then got a shorthanded breakaway. The Penguins fans in the crowd were so loud that they almost drowned out the cheers that accompanied Alex Ovechkin’s goal, which came on the last second of Letang’s penalty.

The Penguins felt like they didn’t lose any momentum despite the tally, and that they still actually gained it.

“I think that’s a crucial moment in the game. Guys who went out there, guys knew what had to be done,” Rust said. “Those guys who went over the boards first, I don’t think they got in the zone for about forty seconds, which is huge. And then to get a 5-on-3 frickin’ breakaway, I don’t know, that doesn’t really happen often. Then I almost had a second chance, too, which REALLY doesn’t happen often. That would’ve been nice to bury that one.”

The Penguins kept battling from there, with Eller sealing the victory at the 17:23 mark of the third. “We have belief and confidence in each other, and just take one game at a time and keep trying to stay alive. No quit in this group,” he said.

Next up is the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

“We just got to continue to keep playing this way, give ourselves a chance, and I think that’s our approach,” Crosby said. “We can’t really dwell on the game. We just move by it and get ready for the next one.”