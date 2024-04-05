Success Breeds Success in Washington

Thursday’s matchup with Washington shaped up to be Pittsburgh’s biggest game of the year with it essentially being a must-win for their playoff hopes, three points back of their Metro Division rival entering the game.
And the Penguins stepped up and delivered a terrific performance when they needed it most, beating the Capitals 4-1 at Capital One Arena.
“I thought everybody knew the stakes in here. I thought we played really hard,” Bryan Rust said. “We had a really smart game where we were good defensively. Didn’t really give them much.”
The Penguins return home having gone 3-0-1 on this four-game road trip through Columbus, New York, New Jersey, and now Washington. As Head Coach Mike Sullivan put it, success breeds success, and the players are feeling good about themselves and their game.
“I couldn't be happier for the players. I think they're having a lot of fun right now,” Sullivan said. “They're competing. They're battling hard. It's not perfect, but I love our energy, our enthusiasm. Our compete level is fun to watch.”