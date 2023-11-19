Game Preview: Penguins vs. Golden Knights (11.19.23)

Game Notes

The Penguins take on the defending Stanley Cup Champion Golden Knights for the first time this season. Both teams will be playing the second half of a back-to-back after Saturday night losses on the road.

This will be the Penguins' second set of back-to-back games on the season. Thus far, Pittsburgh is 2-1-0 (1-1-0 in the first game; 1-0-0 in the second game).

Reilly Smith is set to face his former team, the Vegas Golden Knights, for the first time since being acquired by Pittsburgh on June 28, 2023. Smith with an integral part of the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup championship-winning team, tallying 14 points (4G-10A) in 22 games during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With an assist last night, Kris Letang became just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang also became the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding an 11-game point streak (9G-8A) and has been held without a point just once in 16 games this year. Crosby's 12-goals are tied for sixth in the NHL, and just two goals off of being tied for most in the league.

Erik Karlsson found the scoresheet for the eighth-straight game (1A) last night against Carolina. His eight-game point streak is the longest active point streak among defensemen. He also surpassed Rob Blake for sole possession of the 20th most points among defensemen in NHL history.

Jeff Carter has 14 points (8G-6A) in 20 career games against Vegas. Only 11 players in NHL history have more goals vs. the Golden Knights than Carter's eight.