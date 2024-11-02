From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

art 16 916x9
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Throughout the week, fans walking the concourse at PPG Paints Arena have stopped to marvel at the brand-new art installation designed and built by Wicked Pittsburgh, located at section 101.

The 8'x8' installation is a testament to the ongoing partnership between Highmark and the Penguins Foundation to revitalize the historic Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory, and the diverse community that benefits from this facility.

“This is actually amazing,” said Kenya Boswell, Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at Highmark Health, after the piece was unveiled ahead of Tuesday’s game versus Minnesota. “It’s more than just a piece of art. It embodies a spirit of collaboration and the transformative power of sports. The Hunt Armory gives opportunities for open skate, a sense of community collaboration, and for everyone to feel welcome.”

When Highmark first came on board in 2021, Boswell remembers that the Hunt Armory “was an empty shell, and it was just a vision.” The facility, which is the first indoor community ice rink to open in the city of Pittsburgh in 25 years, has grown so much in the years since. Around 28,000 community members visited the ice rink during the 2023-2024 season alone.

"This facility serves as a diversity arm of the foundation, being in the city, being on a bus line,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “The programming and initiatives that we run through the Foundation at the armory really invite the people who’ve never played hockey or have had an opportunity to play hockey into a space where we provide all the resources that they need to be successful and become fans of the game.”

The unique art installation represents the various local city hockey programs and non-profits supported by the Highmark Hunt Armory through its free community ice times.

The Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ Tigers, Chatham University women’s hockey, the Hunt Armory Youth Hockey programs, and Penguins forward Bryan Rust all made donations to help properly represent the important role that community and diversity play in the game of hockey.

Wicked Pittsburgh is a group of 50+ local artists creating work to give 20% back to a rotating local Pittsburgh charity initiative. Their founder, Mike Schwarz, spent months running around the city collecting sticks from the various teams, which are a vital element of this project.

“We could’ve easily just gone to Dick’s and bought 100 sticks. That seemed like a cop-out,” he said. “We were like, ‘Why don’t we go and benefit these teams?’ They have all of these broken sticks sitting in their equipment room, and now they’ll be able to replace those sticks with money from the project.

“Without everything from the Tigers – which are all the rainbow sticks – the Little Penguins sticks, Rust’s stick and all these components, I don’t think it would be nearly as special.”

The two muralists who collaborated on this project, Max Gonzales and Shane Pilster, have made over 100 pieces of art together, but this is the first for hockey. It was particularly impactful for Gonzales, who attended and played ice hockey at Carnegie Mellon University.

“I met the Tigers at an adult league game and found out that there was actually an LGBTQ+ hockey community,” he said. “So, it’s very cool to see where hockey is at now as a progressive sport, as a sport that you can find that camaraderie with.”

While the team worked down to the wire to get the finished product, they couldn’t be happier with how it turned out. The muralists and the rest of the Wicked team worked tirelessly over the last twelve months to make sure that this piece was special in every way imaginable.

“It’s pretty amazing to see it all come together. It’s this huge culmination of all of these different people’s efforts across states and several months,” Pilster said. “It’s kind of crazy how it all came together in this last week.”

The Penguins and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield want the finished product to permanently demonstrate their shared commitment to this community.

“Our hope is that every single day as we’re welcoming our fans in, they’re going to look at this, and it’ll encourage them to continue to support our mission at Highmark Hunt Amory,” said Steve Kelley, Penguins Senior Vice President, Partnerships.

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Young Goalie Shares Ice with Idol Fleury

Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Game Preview: 10.29.24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Au Revoir, Flower

Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Penguins Fall in Vancouver; Jarry Begins Conditioning Stint

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

It Takes a Village

Game Preview: 10.10.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Sully Says: 2024.25 Season Opener

"Earned Every Aspect": McGroarty to Make NHL Debut

Game Preview: 10.09.24 vs. New York Rangers

A New Chapter Begins at PPG Paints Arena

Penguins Hope New Ideas and Mindset Help Power Play

Penguins Forward Evgeni Malkin to Continue “I’m Score for Kids” Initiative Benefiting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown for Third-Consecutive Season in 2024-25

Analyzing Pittsburgh's Opening-Night Roster