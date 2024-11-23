Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

The Penguins started generating some looks offensively, and finished the period with a strong penalty kill against the NHL’s No. 1 power play. But the Jets once again came out flying, building another big edge in shots, and found another goal. That one came less than one minute in. Meanwhile, the Penguins didn’t start generating anything offensively until about midway through.

“Give them a lot of credit,” Bryan Rust said. “They’re a team (that) works really hard. Good on the forecheck. Got some guys with skill and they’ve always got numbers back. It’s tough when they don’t give you anything when you’ve got to try to work at it.”

As Bunting said, the Penguins could have given up, but didn’t – following the example of the team’s heartbeat, as head coach Mike Sullivan often calls Crosby.

"I think it's just a wakeup call. It's a wakeup call to all of us,” Jarry said. “You see the competitor he is and I think that losing games like this is tough for everyone. I think that we have to play harder. Him doing that is just raw emotion. I think he wants better and I think it comes from everyone."

The Penguins ended up shorthanded on that play, but then went to a power play shortly after. Evgeni Malkin did some tremendous work to come away with the puck after a battle in the corner, finding Rust. He sent it across the slot to Bunting for a tap-in.

But once again, it was too little, too late, as the Penguins couldn’t find two points for the fifth time in six games. They are now 1-3-2 over that span. Sullivan has said he wants the Penguins to be harder to play against, and while there was some progress in that regard, he feels there’s stll another level.

“It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to push the group to engage more physically at both ends of the rink, both in our end and in the offensive zone,” Sullivan said. “We’ve got to get into people more on the defensive side and we’ve got to get over pucks on the offensive side so that we can force teams to expend energy defending us.

“Right now, we don’t have nearly enough offensive zone time. And we’re not earning ice down there by hanging on to pucks and forcing them to defend us. If we do, we get more power plays. So, those are areas we’re trying to stress.”