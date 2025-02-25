What’s Brewing: Stanley Cup rematch with Oilers in Sunrise

The Florida Panthers are starting to get back into their routine.

With one game and a few practices under their belt since returning from their break, the defending Stanley Cup champions have three important games on the docket this week.

After taking a quick trip to the Music City for a matchup with the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, the Panthers will return to Sunrise for a Stanley Cup Final rematch with the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday and an afternoon tilt with the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Second in the Atlantic Division, the Panthers currently sit at 34-21-3.

“It was a long time off, and I think everyone is excited to be back,” forward Jonah Gadjovich said after Monday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex. “I think it takes a couple skates to get feeling good again, get the hands back. We’re getting there.”

To see what else is going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 25: at Nashville Predators – 8 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, Feb. 27: vs. Edmonton Oilers – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Giveaway: Upper Deck Cards

Saturday, March 1: vs. Calgary Flames – 3 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Giveaway: Kids Pillowcase (Kids Day)

SOURDIF CALLED UP

It’s Sourd-fish season!

With Matthew Tkachuk (injury) and Eetu Luostarinen (addition to the family) both unavailable, rookie forward Justin Sourdif was called up from the AHL on Monday.

After getting a taste of the NHL in three games with the Panthers last season, Sourdif has taken his game to another level with the Checkers in 2024-25. Suiting up in 29 games with Charlotte, the 22-year-old has recorded 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) and 78 shots.

Catching fire prior to his call-up, he notched five goals in his last eight games in the AHL.

As for Tkachuk and Luostarinen, more updates should come this week.

FINALS REMATCH

The last time these two teams met in Sunrise, well, we all know how that went.

Facing off for the first time at Amerant Bank Arena since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June, the Panthers will host the Oilers for what should be another epic battle on Thursday.

In their first matchup this season, the Panthers denied the Oilers a shot at revenge, with the defending Stanley Cup champions earning a 6-5 win at Rogers Place on Dec. 16.

Like the Panthers, the Oilers are once again having a solid season.

At 34-19-4, they currently sit second in the Pacific Division.

Could this be their last matchup before a rematch in the Final?

Only time will tell.

LOMBO RETURNS

The Lomberghini is rolling back into town.

A key member of last year’s Stanley Cup-winning squad, Ryan Lomberg will return to Amerant Bank Arena as a visitor when the Panthers host the Flames on Saturday.

Over four seasons with the Panthers, the feisty forward notched 49 points (28 goals, 21 assists) in 246 games, while also racking up a whopping 327 penalty minutes in that span.

In Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, he recorded two hits.

Prior to that Cup-clinching game, he famously said, “We live together after this one.”

He wasn’t wrong.

KIDS DAY

The Panthers will celebrate their annual Kids Day against the Flames on Saturday.

With puck drop set for 3 p.m. ET, it’s the perfect game for both kids and parents.

As part of Kids Day, the first 10,000 fans through the doors will receive a Panthers-branded kids pillowcase, courtesy of Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

REGISTER FOR CATS CUP

No ice? No problem!

The Panthers are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to give you the first Cat’s Cup Tournament.

This brand-new street hockey (no skates!) event will take place March 15 and 16 at Amerant Bank Arena, presented by Coors Light & Verizon.

With both adult and kid divisions, each game will be played 3-on-3 with a goalie. Two additional players can be added to each roster for an additional fee.

Food, music, drinks and more will be available for all to enjoy.

PANTHERS QUIZ

Which Panther player are you most like?

Take this fun quick to find out!

MILESTONE WATCH

Dmitry Kulikov is four assists away from his 200th NHL assist.

Evan Rodrigues is six goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Matthew Tkachuk is four assists away from his 400 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Carter Verhaeghe is eight points away from his 300 th NHL point.

NHL point. Anton Lundell is seven assists away from his 100th NHL assist.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

It’s always a good idea to think about your heart.

In honor of National Heart Month, Baptist Health’s Dr. Eli Friedman joined the Territory Talk podcast to share some very useful tips to keep your heart ticking for many years to come.