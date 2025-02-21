Florida Panthers Forwards Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart Win 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off with Canada

Bennett scores game-tying goal, Reinhart notches assist in championship game

4Nations_CANADA_Champions_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime tonight in the championship game of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston to earn the country’s third consecutive NHL international tournament title (2016 and 2004 World Cup of Hockey). Panthers forward Sam Reinhart notched his fourth assist of the tournament on Nathan MacKinnon’s game-opening goal, and Sam Bennett scored the game-tying goal in the second period which forced overtime where Connor McDavid sealed the championship for Canada 8:18 into the extra frame.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk served as an alternate captain for the United States, helping the team reach the championship game. He amassed three points (2-1-3) over three games played in the tournament.

Florida led all NHL clubs with eight skaters in the four-team tournament. Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov served as captain for Finland and recorded two points (1-1-2) in three games while skating alongside fellow Panthers Anton Lundell (1-0-1 in 3GP), Eetu Luostarinen (0-1-1 in 3GP) and Niko Mikkola (0-1-1 in 3GP). Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling represented Sweden and ranked second on the team in time on ice per game (22:12).

Check out FloridaPanthers.com/4Nations for final recaps of the Cats at the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off. The Panthers will next face off against the Seattle Kraken at 6 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Amerant Bank Arena, beginning the final stretch of the regular season.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

