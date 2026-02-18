Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 18

Two more rounds to go.

As the medal games inch closer, four countries quest for gold stayed alive on Wednesday during the Quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Amongst those still playing, seven different Florida Panthers players still have a chance to medal after the round.

Continue below to see the full recap of Wednesday’s games.

Canada 4, Czechia 3 (OT)

A midday nail-biter. Trading goals for three periods, Montreal Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki scored the equalizer for Canada to make it 3-3 with less than four minutes to play in regulation. Getting a chance to put Czechia up late in the period, Colorado Avalanche forward Martin Necas found himself on a breakaway, but was stopped by St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington to force overtime. Avoiding the early upset, Vegas Golden Knight forward Mitch Marner made his way through three Czechian players before burring a backhand shot to advance Canada to the semifinals. Panthers forwards Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart each recorded a shot for Canada in the win.

Panthers Stats

Canada

Brad Marchand: 0G, 0A, 0P, -1 +/-, 1S, 7:13 TOI

Sam Reinhart: 0G, 0A, 0P, 0 +/-, 1S, 9:37 TOI

Sam Bennett: Did not play

Finland 3, Switzerland 2 (OT)

Another game that got the heart rate going. Trailing 2-0 late in the third period, Finland found their way back into the game. Lighting the lamp on a pass from Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen, Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho split Switzerland’s lead in half. With the net empty and less than two minutes to go, Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen evened the score at 2-2 to force overtime. Carrying the momentum into extra time, Finland scored their third unanswered goal as Panthers forward Anton Lundell found Colorado Avalanche forward Artturi Lehkonen for the game winner. In the win, Nashville Predators netminder Juuse Saros made 21 saves.

Panthers Stats

Finland

Anton Lundell: 0G, 1A, 1P, 0 +/-, 1S, 14:27 TOI

Eetu Luostarinen: 0G, 1A, 1P, +0 +/-, 1S, 13:10 TOI

Niko Mikkola: 0G, 0A, 0P, -1 +/-, 1S, 20:20 TOI

United States 2, Sweden 1 (OT)

Keeping with the theme of the day, the United States and Sweden also found themselves needing extra time. Breaking the ice in the second period, Detroit Red Wing forward Dylan Larkin gave the United States a 1-0 lead. Not hearing the goal horn sound again until late in the game, Sweden pulled New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom to gain the extra attacker, and capitalized with just 1:31 left as New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad tied the game at 1-1. Pushing the United States by Sweden, Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes ripped in the overtime winner to advance to the semifinals.

Panthers Stats

United States

Matthew Tkachuk: 0G, 0A, 0P, 0 +/-, 2S, 17:25 TOI

Sweden

Gustav Forsling: 0G, 0A, 0P, -1 +/-, 1S, 19:42 TOI

Games Not Featuring Panthers Skaters

Slovakia 6, Germany 2

NHL.com Recap: Click Here

Panthers assistant coach Jamie Kompon is a coach with Germany

Schedule for Friday, Feb. 20