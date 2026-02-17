Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 17

Playing for keeps now.

In the first must-win of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Germany, Switzerland, Czechia and Sweden were all victorious in the Quarterfinal Qualifiers on Tuesday.

Now, the stage is set for what should be a very entertaining Quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Continue below to see how things played out.

Sweden 5, Latvia 1

Getting goals from Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog just 41 seconds apart in the first period helped propel Sweden to a 5-1 win over Latvia. Assisting on Landeskog’s goal, along with both third-period goals, Detroit Red Wing forward Lucas Raymond led Sweden with three points. In net, New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots faced. Logging big minutes on the blue line for their respective countries, Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling finished second in time on ice (20:03) for Sweden, while fellow Panthers defenseman Uvis Balinskis topped the charts for Latvia with 23:50.

Panthers Stats

Latvia

Uvis Balinskis: 0G, 0A, 0P, +1 +/-, 0S, 23:50 TOI

Sandis Vilmanis: 0G, 0A, 0P, -3 +/-, 3S, 14:40 TOI

Sweden

Gustav Forsling: 0G, 0A, 0P, +2 +/-, 1S, 20:03 TOI

Games Not Featuring Panthers Skaters

Switzerland 3, Italy 0

Germany 5, France 1

Panthers assistant coach Jamie Kompon is a coach with Germany

Czechia 3, Denmark 2

Schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 18