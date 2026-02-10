Territory Talk: 2026 Winter Olympics Preview (Ep. 386)

The quest for gold is on!

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the 12 hockey nations competing for medals and glory at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

In addition to breaking down each of the three groups, Doug and Jameson also make their three picks for which teams they believe will be leaving the tournament with bronze, silver and gold around their necks.

Leading the NHL, the Florida Panthers are sending 10 players to the tournament.

Highlights include: