Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 13

Panthers Stats
Finland
Anton Lundell: 1G, 0A, 1P, +2 +/-, 2S, 18:42 TOI
Eetu Luostarinen: 0G, 1A, 1P, +2 +/-, 0S, 19:51 TOI
Niko Mikkola: 0G, 1A, 0P, +2 +/-, 2S, 17:17 TOI
Sweden
Gustav Forsling: 0G, 0A, 0P, -1 +/-, 0S, 19:27 TOI
Slovakia 3, Italy 2
Despite a good fight from underdog host nation Italy, Slovakia held on for a 3-2 win and now lead Group B at 2-0-0-0. Former Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka scored his second goal of the tournament, which ended up being the game-winner for Slovakia. For Italy, forward Matt Bradley, a former draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens back in 2015, lit the lamp in the second period on the power play for his second goal of the tournament. In net, Davide Fadani stopped 28 of 30 shots for Italy before being pulled midway through the third period for Anaheim Ducks prospect Damian Clara, who made eight saves in relief.
Czechia 6, France 3
Trailing 3-2 in the second period, Czechia got quite a scare from France, but ended up pulling away in the third period to lock in a 6-3 win. Matej Stransky, a forward currently playing in the Swiss league, scored the go-ahead goal for Czechia while shorthanded late in the second period after Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak had tied things back up and stopped the bleeding following three straight goals for France. Six different players lit the lamp in the win for Czechia, while Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek and Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa each dished out two assists. Despite facing only 12 shots, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar surrendered three goals. In defeat, forward Louis Boudon, who spent last season in the ECHL before shifting to Liiga this season, put on a very impressive showing for France with three points (2G, 1A).
Canada 5, Switzerland 1
A pair of former Hart Trophy winners led the charge in a 5-1 win for Canada as Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid each notched a goal and two assists against an overmatched squad from Switzerland. Not slowing down, 19-year-old San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini scored in his second straight game and also tallied an assist for Canada. After backing up during the first game of the tournament, Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson made his Olympic debut and stopped 24 of 25 shots. St. Louis Blues forward Pius Suter scored the lone goals for Switzerland, which received 34 saves from Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Akira Schmid.
Canada
Sam Reinhart: 0G, 0A, 0P, 0 +/-, 1S, 13:21 TOI
Sam Bennett: 0G, 0A, 0P, 0 +/-, 3S, 10:33 TOI
Brad Marchand: Did not play
Group A Standings
- Canada (2-0-0-0, 6P)
- Switzerland (1-0-0-1, 3P)
- Czechia (1-0-0-1, 3P)
- France (0-0-0-2, 0P)
Group B Standings
- Slovakia (2-0-0-0, 6P)
- Finland (1-0-0-1, 3P)
- Sweden (1-0-0-1, 3P)
- Italy (0-0-0-2, 0P)
Group C Standings
- United States (1-0-0-0, 3P)
- Germany (1-0-0-0, 3P)
- Denmark (0-0-0-1, 0P)
- Latvia (0-0-0-1, 0P)
Schedule for Saturday, Feb. 14
Sweden vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. ET (Peacock, SN)
- Sweden: Gustav Forsling, Myles Fee (coach)
Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA, SN, CBC)
- Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Tuomo Ruutu (coach)
Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. ET (Peacock, CNBC, TSN)
- Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis
- Germany: Jamie Kompon (coach)
USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET (Peacock, USA, TSN)
- USA: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito (staff), Teddy Richards (staff)