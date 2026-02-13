Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 13

The Finns were running on Florida Panthers power on Friday.

Helping Finland take down rival Sweden, Anton Lundell scored in the first period of a 4-1 win on a goal that was assisted by Panthers teammates Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.

An amazing moment, the goal marked the first time in Florida’s history that three of its players have linked up for a single goal during an international best-on-best hockey tournament.

“I don't think I have given any thought to that yet, but it's something I'm going to probably look later on and think it's a cool moment,” Lundell told reporters in Italy. “But we're here to win. We do everything we can to improve from game to game. It was a great step forward.”

That’s what the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 is all about!

To see how the rest of the day unfolded and how the Panthers performed, continue below.

Finland 4, Sweden 1

Bouncing back from a surprising loss to Slovakia in their first game, Finland rode a two-goal first period to a 4-1 win over Sweden. Spicing things up in Group B, each team now has one win and one loss in the preliminary round. Spreading out the offense, 12 different skaters recorded at least one point for Finland, while Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin netted the only goal for Sweden. In addition to lighting the lamp with the help of Mikkola and Luostarinen, Lundell added another highlight later in the game when he helped out his goaltender by making a goal-line save with his stick. Speaking of goaltending, Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators was particularly strong for Finland, stopping 34 of 35 shots.