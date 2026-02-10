Bennett addition showcases depth for Canada at Olympics

MILAN -- How deep is Team Canada?

When the Canadians needed an injury replacement for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the next man up was the reigning winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett joined the 25-man roster Feb. 3 after Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli had to withdraw because of an undisclosed injury.

"Definitely an upgrade for their team," said Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk, supporting his Florida teammate and chirping two rivals -- Canada and Tampa Bay -- at the same time.

It's definitely an advantage for the Canadians to add a player like Bennett, at least.

"It just shows the depth," center Nathan MacKinnon said. "I've seen, like, second Canada teams, and they would be competitive here. A lot of depth, and obviously an honor to be on this team, and I'm sure that he's excited as well."

He is, of course.

"It's crazy swing of emotions for sure," Bennett said. "Obviously it's something that I've always dreamed about, and when my name was left off the first time, it was definitely difficult. But just tried to keep a positive mindset, and you never know what happens. And now I'm just so grateful that I got the opportunity to be here."

Bennett played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

In the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20, the United States held a 2-1 lead in the second period. Bennett tied the game 2-2 at 14:00, taking a pass from forward Mitch Marner in the right circle, gliding in close and lifting the puck past goalie Connor Hellebuyck.