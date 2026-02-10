Bennett addition showcases depth for Canada at Olympics

Panthers forward 'so grateful' after being named injury replacement last week

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- How deep is Team Canada?

When the Canadians needed an injury replacement for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the next man up was the reigning winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett joined the 25-man roster Feb. 3 after Tampa Bay Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli had to withdraw because of an undisclosed injury.

"Definitely an upgrade for their team," said Team USA forward Matthew Tkachuk, supporting his Florida teammate and chirping two rivals -- Canada and Tampa Bay -- at the same time.

It's definitely an advantage for the Canadians to add a player like Bennett, at least.

"It just shows the depth," center Nathan MacKinnon said. "I've seen, like, second Canada teams, and they would be competitive here. A lot of depth, and obviously an honor to be on this team, and I'm sure that he's excited as well."

He is, of course.

"It's crazy swing of emotions for sure," Bennett said. "Obviously it's something that I've always dreamed about, and when my name was left off the first time, it was definitely difficult. But just tried to keep a positive mindset, and you never know what happens. And now I'm just so grateful that I got the opportunity to be here."

Bennett played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season.

In the championship game at TD Garden in Boston on Feb. 20, the United States held a 2-1 lead in the second period. Bennett tied the game 2-2 at 14:00, taking a pass from forward Mitch Marner in the right circle, gliding in close and lifting the puck past goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Without that goal, center Connor McDavid wouldn't have had the chance to play the hero, scoring at 8:18 of overtime to give Canada a 3-2 win.

Then Bennett helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.

He led the playoffs with 15 goals, including a record 13 on the road, and five in the Stanley Cup Final. Three other active players have scored at least 15 goals in one postseason: Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (16 in 2024), Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin (15 in 2018) and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (15 in 2009).

"It just seems like, especially come playoff time, his game [reaches] another level," Tkachuk said. "He skates so well. He's super physical for not being the biggest guy (6-foot-1, 193 pounds). Really good in the trenches. Just speed, power and physicality. And [he puts] fear into the opposing team."

After playing 273 games during the previous three seasons, including the regular season, playoffs and 4 Nations, Bennett got off to a slow start for the Panthers this season. The 29-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in his first 18 games.

When Team Canada announced its roster Dec. 31, he was not on it.

"We were all shocked down in Florida," Tkachuk said. "… We just couldn't believe it."

But since Nov. 17, Bennett has 37 points (16 goals, 21 assists) in 39 games. That's second on the Panthers behind forward Sam Reinhart, his Canada teammate, who has 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 39 games.

And now that Bennett is with Team Canada in Milan, he's comfortable, even though he didn't get to watch videos the coaching staff had prepared for the other players before the tournament. The coaching staff is the same as it was for 4 Nations, led by Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

"It's the same systems as 4 Nations," Bennett said, "so that part's really easy to figure out pretty quickly."

Bennett is enjoying the Olympic experience. When the Canadians took a team picture at the Duomo, the iconic Gothic cathedral in the heart of the city, there he was on the left side, smiling between Reinhart and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

He and his teammates met other athletes at the Olympic Village.

"It was awesome," he said. "It was really cool. It was great to just experience that, see all the other athletes, just hang out and have some conversations about the other sports and what other players are doing, so it was really cool, and I'm glad we got to do that."

NHL MY WORLD

In eight episodes, NHL players from eight countries show fans what a day in their life is like and reflect on the importance of representing both their NHL cities and their hometowns around the world

It remains to be seen what role Bennett will play in this tournament. Canada plays its first of three preliminary round games against Team Czechia at Santagiulia Arena on Thursday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA, CBC Gem, CBC).

What if Bennett is in the lineup against the United States in the medal round?

Bennett probably won't fight like he did Feb. 15 in Montreal, when took on Tkachuk's brother, Brady, in a 3-1 U.S. round-robin win.

"It's important that you don't take penalties or stay in the box," he said. "Obviously different rules here, and we understand that."

But he could throw a hit, score a goal, do anything to help Canada win again. The Olympics are a big stage, and as Matthew Tkachuk said, Bennett "seems to continue to get better the bigger the stage."

