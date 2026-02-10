Florida Panthers Launch All New ‘Kitten Club’ Presented by Broward Health Pediatric Services for Newborns & Infants

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the launch of the all-new ‘Kitten Club’ presented by Broward Health Pediatric Services for Panthers fans with a newborn or infant.

“We are proud of our existing successful partnership with Broward Health Pediatric Services,” said Panthers VP of Corporate Partnerships Joshua Korlin. “The ‘Kitten Club’ allows Panthers fans who are starting families to pass along their Panthers fandom to the next generation at an early age.”

For a membership fee of $55, fans can sign up their newborns or infants ages 0-1 for the ‘Kitten Club’ to receive two onesies, a baby bib, two pacifiers, a pacifier clip, a Squishmallow, two Zoo Miami tickets and a meet and greet with Stanley C. Panther.

“At Broward Health Medical Center, we’re honored to welcome thousands of new families each year, and this partnership with the Florida Panthers lets us celebrate those first moments in a fun and meaningful way,” said Manny Linares, CEO of Broward Health Medical Center.

The Panthers and Broward Health Pediatric Services have an existing program where newborn babies born at Broward Health receive a Panthers blanket to take home with the family.

“Broward Health Coral Springs is proud to serve families across northwest Broward County, and this partnership allows us to connect with them beyond the hospital walls,” said Kristen Bowman, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs.

Fans can learn more or register by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/KittenClub.

