Territory Talk: Gadjovich talks season, Cup memories and more! (Ep. 334)

Hear from the Panthers forward on our latest podcast!

By Jameson Olive
Jonah Gadjovich joins the show!

On this episode of Territory Talk, the Florida Panthers forward sits down with co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive to talk about the team’s championship aspirations, his life as a father of two young twins, his memories from last year’s run to the Stanley Cup and more.

Highlights include:

  • Gadjovich talks 4 Nations, benefits of the break and more. (0:40)
  • Gadjovich shares his unique experience during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (7:30)
  • Gadjovich talks about being a new dad and raising twins. (12:45)
  • Who’s an under-the-radar dawg on the Panthers? (16:30)

