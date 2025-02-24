Territory Talk: Gadjovich talks season, Cup memories and more! (Ep. 334)

Jonah Gadjovich joins the show!
On this episode of Territory Talk, the Florida Panthers forward sits down with co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive to talk about the team’s championship aspirations, his life as a father of two young twins, his memories from last year’s run to the Stanley Cup and more.
Highlights include:
- Gadjovich talks 4 Nations, benefits of the break and more. (0:40)
- Gadjovich shares his unique experience during Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. (7:30)
- Gadjovich talks about being a new dad and raising twins. (12:45)
- Who’s an under-the-radar dawg on the Panthers? (16:30)