Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

Bishop Dr. Nathaniel Knowles stands as a pillar of faith, resilience, and unwavering service in Deerfield Beach. As the Founding Pastor of Emmanuel Christian Center, he has spent over 35 years shepherding his congregation, offering not only spiritual guidance but also mentorship and practical support that have touched thousands across the community. A Vietnam War veteran, Bishop Knowles learned the meaning of sacrifice and discipline aboard the destroyer-class U.S.S. Preston. Those lessons of courage and commitment became the foundation for a lifetime dedicated to uplifting others, both within the church and far beyond its walls. His leadership radiates through every facet of civic life. For 15 years, Bishop Knowles led the Deerfield Beach Youth Neighborhood Initiative Program, creating pathways to employment and mentorship for local youth and nurturing the next generation of leaders. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, he broke barriers as the first African American Senior Chaplain, serving under three sheriffs and offering 12 years of spiritual care to law enforcement and the community during times of challenge and change. As a Community Liaison for the Broward County School Board, Bishop Knowles became a bridge for at-risk students and their families, connecting them to vital resources, encouragement, and hope. His vision for second chances inspired the founding of the “Back on Track” juvenile diversion program, which for over two decades has helped first-time offenders find new direction and purpose. Through the “Man in the Mirror” mentorship initiative, he championed the empowerment of adolescent girls, partnering with the School Board to provide education, guidance, and strong role models. Bishop Knowles’ influence has reached the highest halls of government. Twice invited as Chaplain of the Day at the Florida State Capitol, he has opened legislative sessions in prayer and lent spiritual counsel to elected officials in moments that shape the future of the state. His academic journey is equally distinguished, holding Doctoral Degrees in Ministry from Evangel Center for Religious Studies and Logos Bible Seminary and Graduate College. Before answering the call to full-time ministry, Bishop Knowles built a successful career with United Parcel Service (UPS), rising over the course of two decades to become Regional Head of Human Resources, a testament to his leadership in both sacred and secular spheres. In 2024, in recognition of a lifetime of service, Reverend Knowles was elevated to “Bishop” and has served as President of the Deerfield Beach Christian Ministerial Association, uniting diverse faith leaders in common cause. His partnership with his wife, Linda Poitier Knowles, is the cornerstone of his life, a marriage of 55 years, blessed with two daughters, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Together, their faith and devotion have become a living legacy, inspiring all who know them.