Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

Art Curator - Miami Urban Contemporary Experience
CáCos MUCE is a cultural producer, curator, and social impact entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience working at the intersection of art, community, and economic development. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) and MUCE Educates, organizations dedicated to ensuring that art, culture, and creative opportunity remain accessible within historically underrepresented and heritage communities throughout South Florida. A graduate of Norland Senior High School, CáCos comes from a background in film and photography, using visual storytelling as his first tool to document culture, identity, and everyday beauty often excluded from mainstream narratives. Early in his career, he recognized that the issue was not a lack of talent within his community, but a lack of platforms. Rather than wait to be invited into existing systems, he chose to build new ones. Since founding MUCE over a decade ago, CáCos has led the production of large-scale festivals, public art activations, exhibitions, educational programs, and cultural experiences across Overtown, Liberty City, Little Haiti, Homestead, and beyond. His work prioritizes hyperlocal engagement, paid opportunities for artists and laborers, and creative workforce development, ensuring that artists are not only seen, but compensated. Through MUCE Educates, CáCos has expanded this mission to include youth training, hands-on skill building, and arts education that emphasizes practical tools, trades, and creative confidence, particularly for young people who may feel disconnected from traditional learning models. At the core of CáCos’s work is the belief that art is power, power in how narratives are shaped, stories are preserved, and institutions are formed. Throughout history, the arts have been used to influence thought, communicate ideology, and move people in ways that often transcend language, for both good and harm. Images and creative expression carry meaning far beyond the surface, reinforcing the truth that a picture is worth a thousand words. This understanding drives CáCos’s commitment to responsible storytelling and cultural representation rooted in truth, pride, and collective memory.