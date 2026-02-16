Black Excellence: Standouts in Nonprofit

BlackExcellence_Wk2Collage_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fifth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night.

Last week, the Panthers highlighted standouts in business.

In week two, the Panthers are proud to highlight honorees in nonprofit.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Brown

Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & Communication - Urban League of Broward County

Alica Brown stands as a distinguished luminary in the nonprofit sector, renowned for her visionary leadership, ingenuity, and ability to cultivate meaningful relationships. As Senior Vice President of Philanthropy & Communications for the Urban League of Broward County, she leads a team of dedicated community advocates, driving transformative social impact, exemplary stewardship, and signature initiatives that illuminate and advance the organization’s mission. Since joining the Urban League in 2008, Alica has been a transformative force, leaving an indelible imprint on the organization through bold strategies, innovative campaigns, and a relentless focus on impact. She has energized donor support, amplified the Urban League’s voice, and strengthened its presence in the community, turning ambitious ideas into tangible results. Through her visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, Alica has inspired a culture of generosity and strategic growth, redefining what’s possible in mission-driven philanthropy and shaping a lasting legacy. With nearly two decades of success in fundraising, marketing, and communications, Alica has built a career centered on helping organizations and businesses thrive. Inspired to merge her strategic expertise with her creative passions, she launched Sweet Scentsory—a brand born from her commitment to wellness and intentional living. Rooted in her belief that everyday rituals should inspire joy, Sweet Scentsory offers a curated collection of non-toxic home fragrances designed to elevate spaces, spark connection, and enrich daily life. Alica holds a bachelor’s degree in Marketing from the University of Central Florida and an MBA from Nova Southeastern University. She is a proud graduate of Leadership Broward Class 34 and the American Express Leadership Academy. AAB has served in various volunteer leadership roles with nonprofit, community, and educational organizations, including Youth Leadership Broward, the National Black MBA Association, and the Greater Broward County (FL) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Her contributions to the social and nonprofit sector have earned distinguished honors, including recognition as one of South Florida’s Most Powerful and Influential Black Leaders by Legacy Magazine (2018), recipient of the Diversity and Inclusion Nonprofit Award from South Florida Business and Wealth Magazine (2023), and the Outstanding Fundraising Executive Award from AFP Fort Lauderdale/Broward Chapter (2024). Beyond her work, Alica is passionate about travel and finds inspiration in music, art, and cultural exploration.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Mervil

Art Curator - Miami Urban Contemporary Experience

CáCos MUCE is a cultural producer, curator, and social impact entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience working at the intersection of art, community, and economic development. He is the Founder and Executive Director of Miami Urban Contemporary Experience (MUCE) and MUCE Educates, organizations dedicated to ensuring that art, culture, and creative opportunity remain accessible within historically underrepresented and heritage communities throughout South Florida. A graduate of Norland Senior High School, CáCos comes from a background in film and photography, using visual storytelling as his first tool to document culture, identity, and everyday beauty often excluded from mainstream narratives. Early in his career, he recognized that the issue was not a lack of talent within his community, but a lack of platforms. Rather than wait to be invited into existing systems, he chose to build new ones. Since founding MUCE over a decade ago, CáCos has led the production of large-scale festivals, public art activations, exhibitions, educational programs, and cultural experiences across Overtown, Liberty City, Little Haiti, Homestead, and beyond. His work prioritizes hyperlocal engagement, paid opportunities for artists and laborers, and creative workforce development, ensuring that artists are not only seen, but compensated. Through MUCE Educates, CáCos has expanded this mission to include youth training, hands-on skill building, and arts education that emphasizes practical tools, trades, and creative confidence, particularly for young people who may feel disconnected from traditional learning models. At the core of CáCos’s work is the belief that art is power, power in how narratives are shaped, stories are preserved, and institutions are formed. Throughout history, the arts have been used to influence thought, communicate ideology, and move people in ways that often transcend language, for both good and harm. Images and creative expression carry meaning far beyond the surface, reinforcing the truth that a picture is worth a thousand words. This understanding drives CáCos’s commitment to responsible storytelling and cultural representation rooted in truth, pride, and collective memory.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Clarke

Chief Financial Officer - Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

Michele Clarke serves as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)of the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County. As CFO, Michele leads with heart and purpose. Her financial expertise ensures the Club’s vital programs reach thousands of youth, offering hope, guidance, and opportunity. In this capacity, she is responsible for overseeing the financial operations, strategic planning, and fiscal integrity of the nonprofit, ensuring that resources are managed effectively to support its mission of empowering youth in Broward County. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the organization's financial health and sustainability. Under her stewardship, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County has maintained a strong financial position and has received the coveted “4-Star out of 4-Star Award” from Charity Navigator for 14 years in a row. Michele's extensive experience and long-standing dedication to the organization underscore her integral role in its continued success and impact on the community. Her work ensures that the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County can continue to provide essential services and programs to the youth it serves.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Knowles

Reverend - Emmanuel Christian Center

Bishop Dr. Nathaniel Knowles stands as a pillar of faith, resilience, and unwavering service in Deerfield Beach. As the Founding Pastor of Emmanuel Christian Center, he has spent over 35 years shepherding his congregation, offering not only spiritual guidance but also mentorship and practical support that have touched thousands across the community. A Vietnam War veteran, Bishop Knowles learned the meaning of sacrifice and discipline aboard the destroyer-class U.S.S. Preston. Those lessons of courage and commitment became the foundation for a lifetime dedicated to uplifting others, both within the church and far beyond its walls. His leadership radiates through every facet of civic life. For 15 years, Bishop Knowles led the Deerfield Beach Youth Neighborhood Initiative Program, creating pathways to employment and mentorship for local youth and nurturing the next generation of leaders. At the Broward Sheriff’s Office, he broke barriers as the first African American Senior Chaplain, serving under three sheriffs and offering 12 years of spiritual care to law enforcement and the community during times of challenge and change. As a Community Liaison for the Broward County School Board, Bishop Knowles became a bridge for at-risk students and their families, connecting them to vital resources, encouragement, and hope. His vision for second chances inspired the founding of the “Back on Track” juvenile diversion program, which for over two decades has helped first-time offenders find new direction and purpose. Through the “Man in the Mirror” mentorship initiative, he championed the empowerment of adolescent girls, partnering with the School Board to provide education, guidance, and strong role models. Bishop Knowles’ influence has reached the highest halls of government. Twice invited as Chaplain of the Day at the Florida State Capitol, he has opened legislative sessions in prayer and lent spiritual counsel to elected officials in moments that shape the future of the state. His academic journey is equally distinguished, holding Doctoral Degrees in Ministry from Evangel Center for Religious Studies and Logos Bible Seminary and Graduate College. Before answering the call to full-time ministry, Bishop Knowles built a successful career with United Parcel Service (UPS), rising over the course of two decades to become Regional Head of Human Resources, a testament to his leadership in both sacred and secular spheres. In 2024, in recognition of a lifetime of service, Reverend Knowles was elevated to “Bishop” and has served as President of the Deerfield Beach Christian Ministerial Association, uniting diverse faith leaders in common cause. His partnership with his wife, Linda Poitier Knowles, is the cornerstone of his life, a marriage of 55 years, blessed with two daughters, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Together, their faith and devotion have become a living legacy, inspiring all who know them.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Rinkins

VP, Transformation and Organizational Effectiveness - W.K. Kellogg Foundation

Roshell R. Rinkins is a senior executive and community leader focused on building high-performing teams, strengthening institutions, and expanding opportunity. She serves as Vice President for Transformation and Organizational Effectiveness at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), where she leads enterprise-wide work spanning organizational performance, operational excellence, change management, and quality improvement in service of children, families, and communities. Roshell brings 20 years of leadership experience across philanthropy and the private sector. Prior to WKKF, she served as Vice President for Grants Administration and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer at the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Earlier in her career, she held various roles in supply chain, operations, and strategic sourcing at Apple and Procter & Gamble. Across sectors, her work has centered on aligning people, systems, and strategy to deliver results. Her leadership has been widely recognized. Roshell was named to the Executive Women’s Power 100, highlighted by Miami Today for her ability to break down barriers and unite communities, and honored as a 2025 Influential Businesswoman by the South Florida Business Journal. Roshell is deeply engaged in civic and philanthropic leadership. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Florida Philanthropic Network, where she is Board Secretary and co-chairs the Membership and Engagement Committee, and on the Board of the Urban League of Broward County. She is also the Founding Chair of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Foundation Leadership Circle, advancing equal access to opportunities in areas such as capital, contracts, and business connections. She has served on the advisory committee to The Miami Foundation’s 2025 State of Black Philanthropy programming and served on the selection committee for its inaugural Saltwater Fellowship. She is a lifetime member of Leadership Florida, a graduate of Cornerstone Class 42, and serves on the Leadership Florida Regional Council for the Southeast Region. Roshell is also a current Fellow in the International Women’s Forum Leadership Fellows Program and an alumna of Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program (Miami cohort). A proud graduate of Florida A&M University (FAMU), Roshell received the Distinguished Alumni Award from the FAMU National Alumni Association. In 2025, she and her husband, Zachary Rinkins, M.S., CPC, were honored with FAMU’s inaugural “Together in Excellence” Award for their investment in a sustainable FAMU. Roshell believes the same principles that drive championship teams—discipline, trust, accountability, and shared purpose—are essential to building strong organizations and thriving communities. When people are aligned and supported, performance follows—on the ice and beyond.

BlackExcellence_Wk2_Joseph

Founder - JAYJ Foundation for Women and Children

Valentine Joseph, founder and president of JAYJ Foundation, has been serving the South Florida area Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) Warriors and Caregivers since 2016. Valentine is a fierce advocate for this underserved community and has launched numerous programs to assist SCD Warriors and Caregivers and making their journey less painful and chaotic. Valentine has been at the forefront and an advocate for women and children’s issues for many years. Valentine has assisted hundreds of women and children with all types of issues ranging from navigating our health care systems, immigration services, and volunteering for numerous organizations that support women and children here in the United States and Haiti. As the former Director of Operations at the South Florida Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure, the world’s largest breast cancer foundation, Valentine was instrumental in ensuring that minority women, specifically Haitian women, understood the importance of early detection and screening of breast cancer. She also served as the Vice President of the Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach and Treasure Coast. For the past 19 years, Valentine has been a Senior Wish Grantor for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida and has granted over 55 wishes to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, including Sickle Cell Disease. In September 2017, Valentine was honored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Florida and awarded the 2017 Volunteer Leadership Award. In 2021, she launched the JAYJ Foundation WellCare Gift Bags program which are distributed to the area's children's hospitals and doctor's offices, a first of its kind. Due to the success of this program, Pfizer recognized JAYJ Foundation as its Philanthropic Project during its 2025 National Sales Meeting. JAYJ Foundation also provides free transportation, translation services and a monthly Support Group Meeting to support SCD Warriors and Caregivers mental health.

