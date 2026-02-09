Black Excellence: Standouts in Business

BlackExcellence_Wk1Collage_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers
FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fifth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Friday, Feb. 27 when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted that night.

This week, the Panthers are proud to highlight standouts in business.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Metellus (1)

Founder - Wrightwood Capital Group

Abraham Metellus is the founder of Wrightwood Capital Group, a general contracting and development firm based in South Florida. His work focuses on supporting municipalities and property owners through permitting, procurement, and code compliance for residential and commercial construction projects. Abraham is especially committed to neighborhood revitalization, cultural preservation, and delivering capital improvement projects that protect legacy communities. He currently serves in a leadership role with Broward County, where he manages a $7 million portfolio focused on home repair, rehabilitation, and climate resilience. In this capacity, he oversees project delivery, contractor compliance, and funding administration—ensuring that low-income homeowners receive critical upgrades through equitable and efficient service. Abraham’s contributions to Miami’s Little Haiti community are both personal and professional. He has supported efforts to preserve key cultural sites like the Caribbean Marketplace (Mache Ayisyen) and the Toussaint Louverture Statue, while also helping grassroots organizations access public and private resources without displacing local leadership. His behind-the-scenes work has helped fund community festivals, arts initiatives, and small business assistance programs. Abraham is passionate about shaping neighborhoods to thrive. Whether through cultural preservation, workforce development, or creative placemaking, his approach blends technical knowledge with a deep commitment to community, ensuring every project leaves a lasting, people-centered impact.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_JeanCharles

Sr. Community Relations Specialist - Florida Power & Light Company

Darlyne Jean-Charles is a Sr. Community Relations Specialist for Florida Power &Light Company (FPL), covering the Miami-Dade and Broward County regions. FPL is a Fortune 200 company which is the largest electric utility in the state, and one of the largest electric utility providers of clean energy in the country. Her community facing duties include managing External Affairs sponsorships and partnerships with local organizations, ensuring brand visibility, sponsor agreement deliverables are met and facilitating volunteer projects with local agencies. Internally, she manages corporate giving and volunteering campaigns, employee volunteer incentive programs, and special initiatives such as the Retiree Network. Darlyne is celebrating her 25th year at FPL and has held various positions in Customer Service and Power Delivery business units. She considers herself a lifelong volunteer and is very active and engaged in her community. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Greater Miami Service Corps and as 2nd Vice President for Pearls of Life Women Foundation. Darlyne also volunteers within her church community, Notre-Dame D’Haiti Catholic Church, as a Leader for the Ministry of Hospitality, Religious Education teacher and member of the Media and Miami-Dade CORE teams. In her free time, she is an avid reader and small business owner. Darlyne earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Sociology from Barry University and a Master of Business Administration from Ashford University. She is Six Sigma Yellow Belt and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) certified. She has earned several certifications, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace from University of South Florida, Women’s Entrepreneurship from Cornell University, Electric Power Technology from Bismarck State College, and Emergency and Incident Management from FEMA Emergency Management Institute.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Ferdinand

IT Project Consultant - City of Hollywood

Dawn Ferdinand serves as an IT Project Consultant for the City of Hollywood, where she currently manages the SaaS implementation of the City’s enterprise permitting and licensing system. With more than 15 years of experience delivering complex technology implementations across government, corporate, and hospitality sectors, her expertise spans enterprise software integration, infrastructure deployment, regulatory compliance, vendor management, and organizational change management. In addition to her client delivery work, Dawn provides independent, vendor-neutral advisory support to public sector organizations through Civic Implementation Advisory Consultants, a practice focused on go-live readiness and implementation risk during high-stakes system initiatives. Dawn holds a Master of Business Administration in Project Management and is a Master of Public Administration candidate at Columbia Southern University. Her career includes leadership roles with Aeyon Consulting, Royal Caribbean Group, Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, where she has guided cross-functional teams through high-impact projects on land, at sea, and in the air. Beyond her professional work, Dawn is deeply committed to community service. A proud member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated for over 30 years, she serves as President of the Chi Mu Zeta Chapter in Broward County, Florida, and holds leadership roles at the regional level. She also serves on the Sorority’s International Web and Technology Team, leveraging her professional expertise to support global operations. Recognized for her ability to unite diverse stakeholders toward shared goals, Dawn blends strategic judgment with hands-on execution to deliver measurable impact—whether advancing citywide technology initiatives or leading community-focused service efforts.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_PierreLouis

President & CEO - Lex Promotions

Lex Pierre-Louis is an esteemed marketing executive and entrepreneur, recognized for his profound influence both in the business world and within his community. He has established himself as a leading figure in the industry through his role as President & CEO of Lex Promotions & Marketing Group, a position he has held since January 2004. Under his leadership, the company has flourished, serving high-profile clients including top record labels, major corporate brands, and titans within the entertainment industry including Rick Ross. Educated at Broward College, Lex earned a degree in Marketing Management, which propelled him into various high-stakes roles in the marketing and promotions industry. His career features prominent roles including that of North America Integrated Marketing Consultant for Sovereign Brands, where he expertly crafted and executed marketing strategies across the top 20 markets in the United States and Montreal, Canada. His work has consistently focused on integrating innovative campaigns that connect corporate America with today's millennials through strategic partnerships with A-list celebrities and influencers. In addition to his corporate endeavors, Lex has held key roles in iconic companies within the music industry, including Slip-N-Slide Records, Maybach Music Group, and Island Def Jam, where he managed expansive promotional efforts that spanned across the United States. His innovative marketing strategies have not only resulted in elevated brand presence but also significantly boosted consumer engagement and sales. Lex's profound dedication to his hometown of North Miami Beach is demonstrated by his active involvement in numerous community initiatives. Through his non-profit organization, the We Reach Foundation, he has supported local events including the Heart Walk, Bike Ride in the 305, Hispanic Heritage Month, and Monster Mash Bash. His community service extended significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he facilitated crucial support through food distribution and health promotion efforts. Furthermore, his response to international crises, including aid to the Bahamas post-Hurricane Dorian and relief efforts in Haiti following the devastating earthquakes, highlights his dedication as a global humanitarian. In recognition of his substantial contributions and unyielding dedication, the City of North Miami Beach proclaimed December 14 as "Lex-Pierre Louis Day". This honor underscores his vital role as both a leader in the marketing industry and a committed advocate for community betterment. Lex Pierre-Louis exemplifies a true man of value, consistently dedicated to uplifting his community and enhancing the marketing industry with his visionary approach, ensuring his legacy as an influential leader and dedicated humanitarian.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Roger

President & Co-Founder - Zeus Consulting Services Corporation

Melanie Roger serves as the Co-Founder and President of Zeus Consulting Services Corporation a distinguished business optimization and AI strategy firm specializing in helping small and medium-sized businesses scale with intention, clarity, and efficiency. Drawing on over 25 years of Fortune 200 leadership experience, Melanie leverages her expertise in strategic planning, process improvement, and digital transformation to deliver measurable results across more than 40 industries. Under her leadership, Zeus Consulting Services has expanded its offerings to include Fractional CXO services, Operational & Technology Roadmaps, and Zeus Boss Kids, a youth entrepreneurship and financial literacy program shaping the next generation of leaders. Prior to Zeus, Melanie worked at NextEra Energy, where she held senior leadership roles driving large-scale strategic initiatives, including solar power plant development, cybersecurity and AI strategy, and enterprise-wide process optimization. Recognized for her excellence and impact, Melanie is the recipient of multiple awards, including the 2024 Small Businessperson of the Year from the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches, 2025 Most Powerful & Influential Black Business Leaders by MIA Media Group, 2025 Crown Act recipient by the Talented Teen Club and the 2025 Palm Beach County Woman of Impact nominee by the American Heart Association for her advocacy in Black women’s health and maternal care. Zeus Consulting has also won 2024 Distinguished Black Business of the Year from the Palm Beach County Black Chamber of Commerce and has been nominated for 2025 Small Business of the Year by Solid Waste Authority and 2025 People’s Choice Award Nominee by Palm Beach Black Chamber of Commerce. Melanie holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering, an MBA, PMP, Six Sigma Black Belt Certification, numerous Artificial Intelligence Certifications and is pursuing an MS in AI. Melanie lives in Palm Beach County with her husband and business partner and their three sons. Melanie is committed to balancing her role as a fierce business executive with her dedication to family, faith, and community impact.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Lafrance

Managing Principal & CEO - iTaylor Strategies LLC

Merdochey LaFrance serves as a government and external affairs leader for Tillman Fiber, where she supports South Florida municipalities across connectivity, permitting, and public infrastructure. She also serves as Managing Principal of iTaylor Strategies, a national consultancy specializing in public policy, external affairs, community engagement, and strategic convenings. Her firm supports a diverse portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and mission-driven organizations. Ms. LaFrance has held leadership roles across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, leaving a lasting impact wherever she serves. From the Florida Senate, where she helped usher the creation of the Magic City Children’s Zone (now the Miami Children’s Initiative) and marshalled state investments for underserved communities, to Brightline Trains, where she led grassroots engagement and built broad based community coalitions to support a $3B infrastructure project, her influence runs deep. At Verizon, she led community engagement across Southeast and Southwest Florida, cultivating trusted relationships with grassroots leaders and grasstops stakeholders across six distinct jurisdictions. She stewarded regional investments from the Verizon Foundation in education, equity, and entrepreneurship, amplifying the company’s impact in local communities. Whether launching nonprofit ventures, shaping corporate policy, or curating civic experiences like the Leadership eXchange, Ms. LaFrance builds with clarity, conviction, and care. She is both a trusted advisor to decision makers and a fierce advocate for communities long excluded from institutional power. Her board service reflects a blueprint for cross sector excellence. She serves on the boards of the Maurice A Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership at FIU, Florida Civic Advance, and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. She advises Popstock.io, an AI-powered education startup helping students learn and monetize their creativity in the classroom and sits on the Advisory Board for Smart City Expo USA. Nationally, she serves as Co-Chair of the Technology, Innovation, and Security Taskforce for Women in Government Relations and as a member of the National Corporate Council of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators. Locally, she is an active member of The Links, Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and the South Florida Chapter of the National Forum of Black Public Administrators, where she chairs the annual Leadership eXchange and was recently named the 2026 Corporate Council Chair. She proudly holds Lifetime Membership in Leadership Florida. Ms. LaFrance’s life and leadership are grounded in faith. She has been a devoted member of Jesus People Ministries Church International for the past 14 years, where she serves actively in the Youth and Young Adults Ministry and contributes as a writer for the Church’s VOEC Magazine. She was ordained as a Minister in the Christian faith in 2001 under Equipping the Saints International Ministries and remains steadfast in her commitment to servant leadership, spiritual integrity, and community transformation. Ms. LaFrance has been honored by the Urban League of Broward County, Miami Dade County Public Schools, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, the South Florida Business Journal, The Education Fund, and YWCA South Florida.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Stover

Founder & CEO - Tunez Footwear

Michael Stover is the Founder and CEO of Tunez Footwear. Michael earned his B.A. from Kent State University, and he is currently pursuing his Doctorate in Management. Raised by a single mother and former Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army, he adapted to constant change, moving between relatives while she served on duty. These experiences shaped his independence, adaptability, and drive. In 2014, Michael enlisted in the Army, but a medical injury ended his service early. Determined to keep moving forward, he earned a Master’s in Entertainment Business from Full Sail University. After a partial toe amputation, Michael committed to improving his lifestyle. During a routine visit, his podiatrist jokingly mentioned that, since he was a graphic designer, he should create a shoe that she might invest in. What began as a playful comment soon became genuine inspiration, motivating Michael to merge his design skills with a personal mission to create innovative footwear. With determination, he set out to do just that, and Tunez Footwear was born. In Miami, he has built a reputation for his talent in music, graphic design, and leadership, earning a role in the Black Professionals Network.Today, as Founder and CEO of Tunez Footwear, Michael is creating an orthopedic sneaker brand that blends style, comfort, and purpose—proving that with faith, risk-taking, and relentless effort, anything is possible.

BlackExcellence_Wk1_Vogel

Owner - Playa Bowls Miami

Roxanne Vogel is the owner of Playa Bowls Miami. As a trailblazing entrepreneur, Roxanne made history by opening the very first Playa Bowls location in Miami, later expanding her success with two additional stores in Midtown Miami and Weston. Most recently, she launched the Playa Bowls Food Truck, bringing delicious açaí bowls to events across the region. Continuing her growth, she has opened her fourth location in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and is set to open her fifth location in Daytona Beach, Florida, in January 2026. Breaking barriers as a Black woman business owner, she continues to inspire others through her leadership, resilience, and commitment to excellence. Born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, Roxanne is a proud graduate of Johnson & Wales University and Florida International University. Roxanne’s exceptional ability to multitask and her keen attention to detail have earned her a reputation as a trusted “go-to” professional. Her diverse career has included impactful roles in the fitness industry, the foodservice and hospitality sector, and higher education. At Johnson & Wales University, she was responsible for planning and executing major institutional events including commencement, orientation, first-year experience, convocation, and presidential initiatives demonstrating her dedication to excellence and her skill in managing multiple high-profile priorities with precision and care. Known for her expertise in decision-making, problem-solving, performance excellence, and customer service, she has consistently applied her talents to benefit both her employers and the broader community through her active involvement with non-profit organizations.

