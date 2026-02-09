Black Excellence: Standouts in Business

Managing Principal & CEO - iTaylor Strategies LLC

Merdochey LaFrance serves as a government and external affairs leader for Tillman Fiber, where she supports South Florida municipalities across connectivity, permitting, and public infrastructure. She also serves as Managing Principal of iTaylor Strategies, a national consultancy specializing in public policy, external affairs, community engagement, and strategic convenings. Her firm supports a diverse portfolio of clients including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and mission-driven organizations. Ms. LaFrance has held leadership roles across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors, leaving a lasting impact wherever she serves. From the Florida Senate, where she helped usher the creation of the Magic City Children’s Zone (now the Miami Children’s Initiative) and marshalled state investments for underserved communities, to Brightline Trains, where she led grassroots engagement and built broad based community coalitions to support a $3B infrastructure project, her influence runs deep. At Verizon, she led community engagement across Southeast and Southwest Florida, cultivating trusted relationships with grassroots leaders and grasstops stakeholders across six distinct jurisdictions. She stewarded regional investments from the Verizon Foundation in education, equity, and entrepreneurship, amplifying the company’s impact in local communities. Whether launching nonprofit ventures, shaping corporate policy, or curating civic experiences like the Leadership eXchange, Ms. LaFrance builds with clarity, conviction, and care. She is both a trusted advisor to decision makers and a fierce advocate for communities long excluded from institutional power. Her board service reflects a blueprint for cross sector excellence. She serves on the boards of the Maurice A Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership at FIU, Florida Civic Advance, and the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County. She advises Popstock.io, an AI-powered education startup helping students learn and monetize their creativity in the classroom and sits on the Advisory Board for Smart City Expo USA. Nationally, she serves as Co-Chair of the Technology, Innovation, and Security Taskforce for Women in Government Relations and as a member of the National Corporate Council of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators. Locally, she is an active member of The Links, Incorporated, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and the South Florida Chapter of the National Forum of Black Public Administrators, where she chairs the annual Leadership eXchange and was recently named the 2026 Corporate Council Chair. She proudly holds Lifetime Membership in Leadership Florida. Ms. LaFrance’s life and leadership are grounded in faith. She has been a devoted member of Jesus People Ministries Church International for the past 14 years, where she serves actively in the Youth and Young Adults Ministry and contributes as a writer for the Church’s VOEC Magazine. She was ordained as a Minister in the Christian faith in 2001 under Equipping the Saints International Ministries and remains steadfast in her commitment to servant leadership, spiritual integrity, and community transformation. Ms. LaFrance has been honored by the Urban League of Broward County, Miami Dade County Public Schools, the Florida Commission on the Status of Women, the South Florida Business Journal, The Education Fund, and YWCA South Florida.