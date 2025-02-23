Q&A: Schmidt talks escape rooms, off-day activities and more!

DARRAGH: How did you spend your break for the 4 Nations Face-Off?

SCHMIDT: I had a fantastic break. I spent my time in Florida. I love living down here. I went to Disney for a few days, took my son there. He loved it, I loved it. We were all fired up about it. Then my wife and I had our first little staycation, just went down to Miami for a couple of days. Grandma came down and watched the little guy. We were pretty much just around here soaking up the sun. I burnt my forehead on the first day. That was a colossal rookie mistake that won’t happen again. It hurt so bad, almost ruined my hat-wearing ability for the entire break, but I love it. Played a little bit of golf, went on a boat, and relaxed. It was the perfect amount of time to feel the itch to come back.

DARRAGH: How cool is it to have your son around for practices and games?

SCHMIDT: Honestly, I didn’t think [it’d happen] when I was younger. I’d see older players do it. I was like, “Oh, that’s pretty cool they see him.” There’s something about [my son] seeing me after the games and at the rink. He gets so jazzed up about hockey and he knows all the players already. He’s only a year and a half. He’s already given nicknames to some of the guys. It’s much more of a treat than I thought it would be.

DARRAGH: Now that we’re over halfway through the season, how much have you enjoyed being a Panther?

SCHMIDT: I think it’s never easy joining a new team. I felt like it took a little longer for myself to get in the flow of how this team plays. I just had to have confidence to continue to know that you can contribute to the team. I think it has just built up. I feel like I have been steadily climbing throughout this whole year. I feel confident right now on how I can play in this system, and I can see myself continuing to grow. I love how this team plays and how I fit in.

DARRAGH: There’s a lot of personalities within the D-core. What have you liked about this group?

SCHMIDT: Yes, we do. It’s an easy group to come in and mesh with because there’s a lot of characters and banter from some of the older guys. I find that to be what hockey is all about. That’s what the room is all about. That’s what makes it fun. Everyone loves playing games, don’t get me wrong, but those are the things that you miss when you’re away for 12 days. You miss that camaraderie. When the guys came back from 4 Nations, there was a hot stove in the gym for 35-40 minutes catching up about everything and we’ve only been gone for a week from each other. That’s what it’s all about.

DARRAGH: What is the mindset heading into the last two months of the regular season?

SCHMIDT: I find that we have a lot of games coming up against our division, that’s going to determine where you are and jockeying forward. It’s 25 games, it’s no small chunk, but it’s a race to the finish. That’s the part of the year when games start to go fast, points start to pile up. All of a sudden you blink your eyes and it’s April. Someone said this to me when I was younger: “Don’t ever wish for playoffs, for time to speed up, because in a blink of an eye it’s going to be here and there and gone.” It’s just enjoying this time that we have. It’s an eventful time. Hockey has an awesome energy around it from 4 Nations, and hopefully we can continue that buzz.