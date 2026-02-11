Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 11

forsling 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

Let the games begin.

Starting off the men’s hockey Preliminary Round at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, four different Florida Panthers took the ice in the opening day for Group B.

Continue below to see how the games unfolded and how your Panthers performed.

SLOVAKIA 4, FINLAND 1

The world saw an upset in the opening game of the Preliminary Round between underdog Slovakia and Finland. Tied 1-1 after two periods, a three-goal period gave Slovakia the edge and three points for the regulation win. In the win, Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky scored twice and picked up an assist for Slovakia, which also received an outstanding 38-save showing from goaltender Samuel Hlavaj, a Minnesota Wild prospect.

Panthers Stats

Finland

Anton Lundell

16:21 TOI, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0+/-

Eetu Luostarinen

15:51 TOI, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0+/-

Niko Mikkola

20:24 TOI, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0+/-

SWEDEN 5, ITALY 2

The start Sweden was looking for. Taking care of business, Sweden defeated Italy 5-2, outshooting the host country 60-22. Showing up on the international stage, Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling recorded a goal and an assist in the win. Forsling also led Sweden with a +3 plus/minus rating.

Panthers Stats

Sweden

Gustav Forsling

18:53 TOI, 1G, 1A, 2P, +3

PANTHERS UP NEXT

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA, CBC)

- Canada: Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand, Sam Reinhart

Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, SN, CBC)

- USA: Matthew Tkachuk

- Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

