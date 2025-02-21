Black Excellence: Standouts in Health & Tech

Industrial Organizational Practitioner – WorkZinga
Dejannae Lang is a distinguished industrial-organizational psychologist. She is currently serving as an Industrial Organizational Practitioner on the dedicated science team at Workzinga. Dejannae is multifaceted, serving in various other capacities as an associate consultant, certified Predictive Index Practitioner, and Carter Development Groups IO Practitioner, and 8a Manager. After completing her term in the U.S. Air Force directly after high school, Dejannae attended Broward College and Florida International University. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and is finishing her PhD in Industrial Organizational Psychology. Dejannae has consulted for colleges, universities, public, private and government entities since 2019. She has specialized in providing presentations and training on servant leadership in the education sector, as well as others. She continues to provide strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion training, leadership development consulting, and ESG principles. She also works on the use of interpersonal skills within the workplace to impact productivity and communication within organizations. She speaks at several engagements throughout the year to draw attention to the principles of I/O psychology. Dejannae is currently within Koyzak Mentoring and Minority Foundation, as their volunteer Human Capitalist. Previously volunteering with Organizational Empowerment 501(c)3, under Gene Holloway. Her efforts not only enrich the field of Industrial-Organizational Psychology but also advance the broader goals of social justice and equality for all.