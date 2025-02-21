Black Excellence: Standouts in Health & Tech

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Celebration of Black Excellence recognizes the invaluable contributions of Black leaders in South Florida amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

In the previous two weeks, the Panthers have highlighted standouts in nonprofits and education & public service.

This week, the Panthers are proud to highlight five standouts in health and tech.