Black Excellence: Standouts in Health & Tech

By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers celebrate the fourth season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community.

The Celebration of Black Excellence recognizes the invaluable contributions of Black leaders in South Florida amplifying their impact and inspiring future generations.

In the previous two weeks, the Panthers have highlighted standouts in nonprofits and education & public service.

This week, the Panthers are proud to highlight five standouts in health and tech.

Black_Excellence_Welch

Clinical Sports Wellness Pharmacist – Baptist Health South Florida

Dr. Brandon Welch is the Clinical Sports Wellness Pharmacist for Baptist Health South Florida. He is a licensed pharmacist with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of South Florida. He also has an educational background in sports medicine and exercise science with a concentration in human performance from the University of Florida. Dr. Welch dedicates his career to educating athletes and busy professionals on health and wellness tips for optimal health and performance. He is also known for his public speaking on metabolic health for longevity and vitality. Not only has he excelled for his patients within the Baptist Healthcare Network, Dr. Welch has also engaged in community health fairs for local residents. In addition to his clinical role, Dr. Welch is an advisory board member for the Sports Pharmacy Network and the Society of Sports Neuroscience. He also serves as a preceptor and guest lecturer for various pharmacy programs. Outside of work, he enjoys coaching his son’s basketball team and spending time with his wife and two children.

Black_Excellence_Frederick

CEO & President - Cre8tive Devs

Tangy Frederick is the founder of Cre8tive Devs Software. She has made significant strides in the industry by developing and implementing technical training for C-Suite Executives, decision-makers, and business owners globally. Her company also provides tailored software development services, catering to the unique needs of business owners and collaborating with prominent banks and companies around the world. While working at ComTec Solutions, Tangy served as a consultant for major industry players like Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. Since 2017, her company, Cre8tive Devs Software, has been a beacon of hope for individuals who have historically been underrepresented in the tech sector. Working with organizations such as the Urban League of Broward County, Tangy has opened doors for countless aspiring tech professionals, empowering them to pursue successful careers in a field that has often been out of reach.

Black_Excellence_Lang

Industrial Organizational Practitioner – WorkZinga

Dejannae Lang is a distinguished industrial-organizational psychologist. She is currently serving as an Industrial Organizational Practitioner on the dedicated science team at Workzinga. Dejannae is multifaceted, serving in various other capacities as an associate consultant, certified Predictive Index Practitioner, and Carter Development Groups IO Practitioner, and 8a Manager. After completing her term in the U.S. Air Force directly after high school, Dejannae attended Broward College and Florida International University. She completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and is finishing her PhD in Industrial Organizational Psychology. Dejannae has consulted for colleges, universities, public, private and government entities since 2019. She has specialized in providing presentations and training on servant leadership in the education sector, as well as others. She continues to provide strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion training, leadership development consulting, and ESG principles. She also works on the use of interpersonal skills within the workplace to impact productivity and communication within organizations. She speaks at several engagements throughout the year to draw attention to the principles of I/O psychology. Dejannae is currently within Koyzak Mentoring and Minority Foundation, as their volunteer Human Capitalist. Previously volunteering with Organizational Empowerment 501(c)3, under Gene Holloway. Her efforts not only enrich the field of Industrial-Organizational Psychology but also advance the broader goals of social justice and equality for all.

Black_Excellence_Ward

CEO – BLK Men in Tech

Khambrel Ward is the Founder and CEO of BLK Men in Tech, Incorporated. He has created a platform that empowers Black men in the tech industry, amplifying their voices and providing opportunities for growth. He is also a diversity executive in the tech space where he has designed and implemented comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategies across the globe. Recognized by Forbes as a Rising Star and STEM influencer, Kham's passion for inclusivity is evident in both his personal and professional life. Kham’s passion and purpose for inclusivity is fueled by the strides he has made to personally and professionally elevate underrepresented voices. His personal mission is to prepare individuals to thrive in a diverse and interconnected world.

Black_Excellence_Alexis

Owner – Florida Cardiovascular Associates

Dr. William Alexis is a board-certified clinical and interventional cardiologist practicing in several South Florida hospitals. Originally from New York and of Caribbean parentage, Dr. Alexis obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Cornell University, a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University, and a Medical Doctor degree from Boston University. Dr. Alexis completed his post graduate residency and fellowship training at Boston University and at the University of Pennsylvania. He has been practicing in South Florida since 2006 and has been in practice since 2013 as President and owner of Florida Cardiovascular Associates. He is the immediate past chief of the departments of Medicine and Cardiology at Memorial Hospital West in Pembroke Pines. In 2022 he was appointed to the Community-Based Faculty as a Clinical Assistant Professor within the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine (HWCOM) at Florida International University (FIU). He has a keen interest and passion for health behavior, health promotion and disease prevention in the African- and Caribbean-American communities. Dr. Alexis is also member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated.

