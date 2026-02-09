Schedule for Panthers at 2026 Winter Olympics

The quest for gold starts this week.

With an NHL-leading 10 players set to compete, the Florida Panthers will soon take center stage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

In addition to players, the Panthers also have five representatives among the staff and coaches.

With 12 different nations vying for gold starting on Wednesday, teams will play three preliminary games in their respective groups before moving on to a single-elimination playoff to decide a winner.

Group A features Canada, Czechia, France and Switzerland. Finland; Group B consists of Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Germany; Group C boasts Denmark, Germany, Latvia and the United States.

All games will be broadcast on Peacock in the United States.

The full schedule -- with Panthers representatives noted -- is as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Slovakia vs Finland, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA, TSN, CBC)

- Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Tuomo Ruutu (coach)

Sweden vs. Italy, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, SN, TSN, CBC)

- Sweden: Gustav Forsling, Myles Fee (coach)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Switzerland vs. France, 6:10 a.m. ET (SN)

Czechia vs. Canada, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA, CBC)

- Canada: Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand

Latvia vs. United States, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, SN, CBC)

- USA: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito (staff), Teddy Richards (staff)

- Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

Germany vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET (TSN)

- Germany: Jamie Kompon (coach)

Friday, Feb. 13

Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. ET (USA, TSN)

- Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Tuomo Ruutu (coach)

- Sweden: Gustav Forsling, Myles Fee (coach)

Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. ET (SN)

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. ET (SN, CBC)

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. ET (CBC)

- Canada: Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand

Saturday, Feb. 14

Sweden vs Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. ET (SN)

- Sweden: Gustav Forsling, Myles Fee (coach)

Finland vs. Italy, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA, SN, CBC)

- Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Tuomo Ruutu (coach)

Germany vs. Latvia, 6:10 a.m. ET (CNBC, TSN)

- Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

- Germany: Jamie Kompon (coach)

USA vs. Denmark, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, TSN)

- USA: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito (staff), Teddy Richards (staff)

Sunday, Feb. 15

Switzerland vs. Czechia, 6:10 a.m. ET (CNBC, SN)

Canada vs. France, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA, CBC)

- Canada: Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand

Denmark vs. Latvia, 1:10 p.m. ET (CNBC)

- Latvia: Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Vilmanis

USA vs. Germany, 3:10 p.m. ET (USA, TSN, CBC)

- USA: Matthew Tkachuk, Bill Zito (staff), Teddy Richards (staff)

- Germany: Jamie Kompon (coach)

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m.

Qualification playoff, 6:10 a.m.

Qualification playoff, 10:40 a.m.

Qualification playoff, 3:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinal, 6:10 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA)

Quarterfinal, 12:10 p.m. ET (USA)

Quarterfinal, 3:10 p.m. ET (NBC)

Friday, Feb. 20

Semifinal, 10:40 a.m. ET (USA)

Semifinal, 3:10 p.m. ET (NBC)

Saturday, Feb. 21

Bronze medal game, 2:40 p.m. ET (USA)

Sunday, Feb. 22

Gold medal game, 8:10 a.m. ET (NBC)