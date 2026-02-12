Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 12

All teams are officially in on the action.

After Group B kicked things off on Wednesday, the men’s hockey preliminary round at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued with Groups A and C on Thursday.

With two days in the books, all 12 teams have now played a game.

Here’s how today’s games unfolded and how your Florida Panthers performed.

Switzerland 4, France 0

Switzerland cruised to a 4-0 win in its first game behind a pair of goals from New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier. Earning the shutout, Leonardo Genoni stopped all 26 shots he faced. A five-time champion in the Swiss League, Genoni, 38, has never played in the NHL.

Canada 5, Czechia 0

After San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring late in the first period, Canada went on to add two goals in each of the following two periods. With 11 different players making a dent on the scoresheet, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid led Canada with three assists. In net for Canada, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnginton, picking up right where he left off at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, had a 26-save shutout.