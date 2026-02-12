Winter Olympics: Panthers Daily Recap – Feb. 12

United States, Canada both open tournament with wins

All teams are officially in on the action.

After Group B kicked things off on Wednesday, the men’s hockey preliminary round at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 continued with Groups A and C on Thursday.

With two days in the books, all 12 teams have now played a game.

Here’s how today’s games unfolded and how your Florida Panthers performed.

Switzerland 4, France 0

Switzerland cruised to a 4-0 win in its first game behind a pair of goals from New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier. Earning the shutout, Leonardo Genoni stopped all 26 shots he faced. A five-time champion in the Swiss League, Genoni, 38, has never played in the NHL.

Canada 5, Czechia 0

After San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini opened the scoring late in the first period, Canada went on to add two goals in each of the following two periods. With 11 different players making a dent on the scoresheet, Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid led Canada with three assists. In net for Canada, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnginton, picking up right where he left off at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, had a 26-save shutout.

Panthers Stats

Canada

Brad Marchand: 0G, 1A, 1P, +1 +/-, 2S, 9:29 TOI

Sam Reinhart: 0G, 0A, 0P, +1 +/-, 2S, 10:01 TOI

Sam Bennett: 0G, 0A, 0P, 0 +/-, 1S, 7:19 TOI

United States 5, Latvia 1

In a “dream come true” moment, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk broke the ice for the United States just 5:29 into the first period off a feed from his older brother, Matthew, who was one of three Panthers competing in the game. After Renars Krastenbergs evened the score for Latvia later in the period, the United States tacked on four more goals to pull away and turn a briefly close game into a blowout. New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes had a team-high three assists in the win, while Colorado Avalanche forward Brock Nelson scored twice.

Panthers Stats

United States

Matthew Tkachuk: 0G, 2A, 2P, +2 +/-, 4S, 17:55 TOI

Latvia

Uvis Balinskis: 0G, 0A, 0P, +1 +/-, 2S, 24:13 TOI

Sandis Vilmanis: 0G, 0A, 0P, -1 +/-, 1S, 15:40 TOI

Germany 3, Denmark 1

The NHL stars got the job done for Germany as Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (1G, 1A) and Ottawa Senators forward Tim Sutzle (2G) led the charge against Denmark. In net, Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 28 of 29 shots to earn the win. Oscar Fisker Molgaard -- great name, by the way -- registered the lone goal for Denmark.

Group A Standings

  1. Canada (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  2. Switzerland (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  3. Czechia (0-0-0-1, 0P)
  4. France (0-0-0-1, 0P)

Group B Standings

  1. Slovakia (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  2. Sweden (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  3. Finland (0-0-0-1, 0P)
  4. Italy (0-0-0-1, 0P)

Group C Standings

  1. United States (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  2. Germany (1-0-0-0, 3P)
  3. Denmark (0-0-0-1, 0P)
  4. Latvia (0-0-0-1, 0P)

Schedule for Friday, Feb. 13

Finland vs. Sweden, 6:10 a.m. ET (Peacock, USA, TSN)

- Finland: Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Niko Mikkola, Tuomo Ruutu (coach)

- Sweden: Gustav Forsling, Myles Fee (coach)

Italy vs. Slovakia, 6:10 a.m. ET (Peacock, SN)

France vs. Czechia, 10:40 a.m. ET (Peacock, SN, CBC)

Canada vs. Switzerland, 3:10 p.m. ET (Peacock, CBC)

- Canada: Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand

