INJURY: Panthers awaiting final test results on Tkachuk’s injury

FORT LAUDERDALE – With final tests being conducted, the Florida Panthers expect to have a clearer picture of Matthew Tkachuk’s recovery timeline at some point on Monday.

“Today’s the day,” head coach Paul Maurice said after practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Dealing with a lower-body injury, Tkachuk has been ailing since the second game of the 4 Nations Face-Off when he missed the final 12:36 of a 3-1 win for Team USA over Canada.

After sitting out the final game of the round robin, Tkachuk took the ice for just 6:47 in a 3-2 overtime loss to Canada in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday.

His last shift came with 3:22 left in the second period.

While there was one report making the rounds over social media that Tkachuk’s injury could cost him the season, Maurice shot down that notion after Monday’s practice.

“He’ll play [again this season],” the Panthers’ bench boss said.

As for not jumping to conclusions, there’s always a good reason.

"We’re vague on all these before we get the report because there’s always a chance of everything, right?” Maurice said. “There always could be something unusual in one of these, but I don’t think it is. I’m not worried about it.”

Sitting second on the Panthers in scoring with 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) this season, Tkachuk was on an absolute tear prior to suffering his injury.

Making a dent on the scoresheet in seven of eight games heading into the break, the 27-year-old forward tallied 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) during that hot stretch.

Tkachuk is also still riding a six-game goal streak.

In his absence, the Panthers know it’s going to take a team effort to fill the void.

“Everyone gets a little more of an opportunity, and you’ve just got to make the most of it,” forward Jesper Boqvist said. “I feel like we have a couple guys that are prepared for it. It obviously sucks losing Chucky (Tkachuk) like that, and hopefully he gets back to us soon.”

Stay tuned for more updates on Tkachuk’s status in the coming days.

LUOSTARINEN STAYING BACK

In addition to Tkachuk, the Panthers will also be missing Eetu Luostarinen when they take the ice against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Unlike an injury, Luostarinen’s absence comes under much happier circumstances.

“The Luostarinen family is expanding here,” Maurice smiled.

In 58 games, the 26-year-old forward has logged 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 58 games, including lighting the lamp during a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

With Luostarinen awaiting a baby, the Panthers will soon call up a player from the AHL to play against the Predators.

In closing, congrats to the Luostarinen family!