Nosek rides with Stanley Cup on horse-drawn carriage in Czech Republic

Nosek compared the experience in the square to when local team, HC Dynamo Pardubice of Czech Extraliga, won their championship in 2012 and he attended the festivities.

"It's beautiful,” Nosek said. “I was here as a young kid when [Dynamo Pardubice] won the [Extraliga] championships, one day [in 2012] I was on stage as part of the winning team. This is almost similar to that. It is awesome that I was able to bring the Cup to Pardubice."

Earlier in the day, the Panthers forward picked Lord Stanley up from the airport then took it home to eat eggs Benedict out of it.

After, Nosek took the trophy to his former school and then held a special event for youth hockey players at Enteria Arena, where HC Dynamo Pardubice play.