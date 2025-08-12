Nosek rides with Stanley Cup on horse-drawn carriage in Czech Republic

Panthers forward celebrates 1st championship with thousands of fans

Nosek cup day Czech

© HC Dynamo Pardubice

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Tomas Nosek wasn’t horsing around during his day with the Stanley Cup.

The Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to his home city of Pardubice, Czech Republic on Tuesday to celebrate his first Stanley Cup championship.

Nosek received a warm welcome from fans as he arrived in a horse-drawn carriage to Pernštýn Square with the Stanley Cup.

About 2,000 fans attended the celebration in the city’s center including former teammate Vitek Vanecek, who will spend his day with the trophy on Wednesday.

Nosek compared the experience in the square to when local team, HC Dynamo Pardubice of Czech Extraliga, won their championship in 2012 and he attended the festivities.

"It's beautiful,” Nosek said. “I was here as a young kid when [Dynamo Pardubice] won the [Extraliga] championships, one day [in 2012] I was on stage as part of the winning team. This is almost similar to that. It is awesome that I was able to bring the Cup to Pardubice."

Earlier in the day, the Panthers forward picked Lord Stanley up from the airport then took it home to eat eggs Benedict out of it.

After, Nosek took the trophy to his former school and then held a special event for youth hockey players at Enteria Arena, where HC Dynamo Pardubice play.

“"It is great that so many people came here,” Nosek said. “I am enjoying it so much and I hope I'll have a chance to repeat all this in the future."

NHL.com/cs Senior Independent Correspondent Michael Langr contributed to this report.

Tomas Nosek talks about where he brought the Stanley Cup

