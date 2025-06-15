Panthers defense limits Oilers, drives Game 5 win in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Sam Reinhart’s reaction to a goal against told the story of the Florida Panthers’ commitment to team defense as well as any blocked shot or deflected pass in their businesslike 5-2 victory against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday.

The Panthers forward was knocked to the ice by Connor McDavid, causing him to lose his check on the Oilers center, who finally broke free to score his first goal of the Cup Final to cut the Panthers’ lead to 3-1 at 7:24 of third period. An upset Reinhart slapped his stick against the boards and glass behind the net in frustration, though Florida still had a two-goal lead.

“I think I’m upset every time they get a goal,” Reinhart insisted.

Reinhart got some redemption by scoring from the left circle 46 seconds later to put the Panthers back up by three on their way to scoring five or more goals for the third time in the series. It was Florida’s team defensive play, though, that produced its most complete performance of the series and a chance to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season with another victory in Game 6 at home on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It was a great effort for 60 minutes,” Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad said. “I think, obviously, we defend by creating low amount of time and space for their players. So, that's a full team effort. It's up and down the ice, and it's not always in our 'D' zone. It's in the 'O' zone as well.

“So, yeah, a great group effort.”