RECAP: Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Thursday night fun.

Burying the game winner in overtime, Sam Reinhart’s 29th of the season gave the Florida Panthers the 2-1 edge over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena for their third straight win and to improve to 33-29-3.

Assisting on the goal, Mike Benning recorded his first career point in his NHL debut.

Not a bad way to start the career.

“It’s always good when the fellas win, so it was awesome,” Benning said of his first NHL game. “Everyone made me feel welcome and just going out, a lot of emotion out there. It’s a dream come true.”

Neither team able to break through in the first period, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the game tied after a heavy offensive advantage for the Blue Jackets in the opening 20.

Stopping all 14 shots he faced during the frame, Bobrovsky got the crowd going with a sequence of saves in the closing minute as the Blue Jackets power play expired.