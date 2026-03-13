RECAP: Panthers 2, Blue Jackets 1 (OT)

By Rob Darragh
SUNRISE, Fla. – Thursday night fun.

Burying the game winner in overtime, Sam Reinhart’s 29th of the season gave the Florida Panthers the 2-1 edge over the Columbus Blue Jackets at Amerant Bank Arena for their third straight win and to improve to 33-29-3.

Assisting on the goal, Mike Benning recorded his first career point in his NHL debut.

Not a bad way to start the career.

“It’s always good when the fellas win, so it was awesome,” Benning said of his first NHL game. “Everyone made me feel welcome and just going out, a lot of emotion out there. It’s a dream come true.”

Neither team able to break through in the first period, Sergei Bobrovsky kept the game tied after a heavy offensive advantage for the Blue Jackets in the opening 20.

Stopping all 14 shots he faced during the frame, Bobrovsky got the crowd going with a sequence of saves in the closing minute as the Blue Jackets power play expired.

Sergei Bobrovsky makes a flurry of saves late in the first period against the Blue Jackets.

“Bobby (Bobrovsky) stood on his head all night,” Sam Bennett said of the netminder’s performance. “He was really the spark all game.”

After being denied by Bobrovsky on the first 20 shots, Adam Fantilli broke the ice with a wrist shot at in the second period at 13:01.

Getting more big stops from Bobrovsky, the 37-year-old goaltender put up 23 saves through two periods.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, Bobrovsky made eight high-danger saves in the first forty minutes.

Evening the score at 1-1 in the beginning of the third period, Bennett put in a loose puck on the power play at 1:28.

Sam Bennett pulls the Panthers even with a power-play goal early in the third period.

The equalizer was Bennett’s 24th of the season.

“Sam Bennett’s going to have a career year this year, and would have played whatever the number was, 47 games without Matthew (Tkachuk) and still managed,” said head coach Paul Maurice. “He’s been incredible.”

Holding a 1-1 tie for the remainder of the period, the fans at Amerant Bank Arena were gifted with some free hockey.

Putting the pressure on early in overtime, Matthew Tkachuk found himself on a breakaway before drawing a tripping penalty to put the Panthers on the man-advantage.

Sealing the deal, Reinhart found the back of the net at 2:20 for his sixth game winning goal of the season and 83rd career power-play goal with the Panthers.

Sam Reinhart locks up two points for the Panthers with a goal in overtime.

“It’s certainty tough at this time of year to be this far out,” said Reinhart. “It says a lot about us that we’re able to rattle off a few and Sergei led the way between the pipes.”

THEY SAID IT

“It was a good game. I saw the puck well, and there was a lot of action.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on the win

“I just kind of blacked out. Not falling, hit the net, that’s what everyone was telling me in here. I did both, so it was a success.” – Mike Benning on rookie lap

CATS STATS

- Mike Benning and his dad, Brian, became the third father-son combo to each play for the Panthers, joining the duos of Casey and Tom Fitzgerald as well as Riley and Cory Stillman.

- Sam Bennett has scored five goals in his last seven games.

- Every Panthers skater saw at least 10 minutes of ice time.

- Niko Mikkola blocked a team-high three shots.

- The Panthers have won two of three games against Columbus this season.

WHAT’S NEXT?

To the northwest they go.

The Panthers will start their four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

