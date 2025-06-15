Marchand, Panthers top Oilers in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final, 1 win from repeat

Marchand scored two goals, giving him a series-leading six and the most by any player in a Stanley Cup Final since 1988, helping the Panthers to a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Sam Bennett scored his League-leading 15th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eetu Luostarinen had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 19 saves for the Panthers, who lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

They can win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Connor McDavid got his first goal of the series, and Calvin Pickard made 14 saves in his first start of the Final, but the Oilers went 0-for-3 on the power play.

Marchand gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:12 of the first period.

Panthers forward Anton Lundell lost the center-ice face-off to Leon Draisaitl, but Marchand was quick to the puck and first on it. He made a move to his backhand, cutting inside Mattias Ekholm before putting a forehanded shot past Pickard from the left circle.

Bennett made it 2-0 at 18:06, scoring 22 seconds after the Panthers finished killing an Edmonton power play. He scored off the rebound of Matthew Tkachuk's blocked shot to extend his road goal streak in the playoffs to six games.

Bennett is the fifth player in NHL history with a goal in at least six consecutive road games in a single postseason.

Edmonton didn't have a shot on goal in the final 11:10 of the first period. Florida had a 31-12 advantage in total shot attempts in the period, including 8-3 in shots on goal.

McDavid hit the left post on the Oilers’ second power play of the second period at 8:25.

Marchand extended the lead to 3-0 at 5:12 of the third period. He got the puck from Luostarinen in space and with speed, made a move to get around Jake Walman, went with a forehand-backhand deke and slipped the puck through Pickard's five-hole.

Marchand, who also scored five goals in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final with the Boston Bruins, joined Mario Lemieux (five goals in 1991 and 1992 with the Pittsburgh Penguins) as the only players to score at least five goals in a Cup Final in the NHL expansion era (since 1967-68).

The last player to score six in a Cup Final was Esa Tikkanen with the Oilers in 1988.

McDavid made it 3-1 just 2:12 later. He got the puck from Evan Bouchard in the left circle, made a move on Bobrovsky and scored at 7:24.

But the momentum was short-lived as Sam Reinhart scored 46 seconds later from the left circle off a pass from Aleksander Barkov to put the Panthers ahead 4-1 at 8:10.

Corey Perry scored on a slap shot from near the blue line at 16:47 to cut the Panthers lead to 4-2 with Pickard pulled for the extra skater, but Luostarinen scored into an empty net from the defensive zone at 18:41 for the 5-2 final.