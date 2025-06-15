Marchand’s ‘unbelievable’ goal wows Panthers in Game 5 win of Cup Final

EDMONTON -- Matthew Tkachuk looked like he could barely breathe, the words coming out fast and furious and all at once.
“Oh my God,” he said, caught on his microphone on the bench. “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.” His body unable to contain its excitement, he put his arms around first Aleksander Barkov and then Dmitry Kulikov and Nate Schmidt.
It was an understandable reaction.
Not only had Brad Marchand just scored his second goal of the night, the one that pushed the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 lead in the third period of Game 5 of the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final, putting the Panthers one win from their second consecutive championship, but the goal itself was more than oh-my-God worthy.
“They’re both unbelievable, but that second one -- I don’t know how he did that,” Sam Bennett said. “I’m going to have to watch that clip a couple times and ask him to teach me something.”
It would stand, too, as the game-winner in the 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday, giving the Panthers the 3-2 series lead as they head back to Florida for Game 6 on Tuesday, a game in which the Stanley Cup will be at Amerant Bank Arena. It was his 16th career game-winning goal in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tying Jaromir Jagr and Patrick Marleau for the 10th most in NHL history.
“It started with a great stick at our line from [Eetu Luostarinen], and then I just tried to get inside and get a puck on net,” Marchand said. “I don’t really, to be honest, know what happened. I haven’t seen a replay. It just found its way in.”