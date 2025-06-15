Oilers come out flat again, pushed to brink with Game 5 loss in Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON -- On a night the Edmonton Oilers had an opportunity to pull within a win of the Stanley Cup, they could not connect well enough to fend off the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers were slightly off, struggling to string together passes, losing races to the puck, and getting out-battled in a 5-2 loss at Rogers Place on Saturday, to fall behind 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Game 6 is at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“There is a connection you feel as a group and I think we’ve had it for moments over the course of this series, but it wasn’t there tonight,” Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said. “Playing with five [as a unit], being tight and working our way out of our zone and being in their zone, I thought in the second period there was a good amount of that but not enough to win the game.”

Edmonton fell behind 2-0 in the first period and was forced to chase the game, which has been the theme so far in the Final.

Unlike Game 4 when the Oilers battled back from a three-goal deficit with three goals in the second period in a 5-4 overtime win, they struggled to find urgency and consistency in Game 5.

“There’s times in the game where we definitely did, but not enough in long enough stretches,” Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “I think early we were playing a desperate game and an urgent game, but they found a way to get the first one and then the second one. We’re a team that can find a way to come back, but it’s not always going to happen.”