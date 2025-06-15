Panthers win again on road, return to Florida 1 win away from repeating as Stanley Cup champions

EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers are one win from repeating as Stanley Cup champions, but they’re still learning, still improving.

They showed it in a 5-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday, taking a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.

They hope to show it again with the Cup in the building in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It’s a great opportunity,” Panthers forward Sam Bennett said. “We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. It’s going to be the hardest game, and I think we know that. Yeah, the job’s not done yet, and a lot more work to do.”

Florida took a 3-0 lead in the first period of Game 4 and blew it, losing 5-4 in overtime.

Instead of flying across North America with a 3-1 series lead and a chance to eliminate the Oilers in Game 5, the Panthers traveled with the series 2-2 and walked into a hostile arena.

Unfazed, they took care of business.

Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky withstood an early barrage, and forwards Brad Marchand and Bennett gave them a 2-0 lead in the first period. This time, they held the lead, killing two penalties in the second period and finishing 3-for-3 on the PK.