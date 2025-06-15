Marchand comes up big again, Bennett stays hot in Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Who played well in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it’s easy to tell, sometimes it isn’t. NHL.com graded the players in a 5-2 win by the Florida Panthers against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Here are the players that stood out the most.

Honor roll

Brad Marchand (Florida Panthers): The veteran forward was at it again in Game 5, scoring twice. He started by giving Florida a 1-0 lead at 9:12 of the first period. He also had the first goal just 56 seconds into Game 3. Marchand has six goals in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career, and that’s the most by any player since Esa Tikkanen with the Oilers in 1988. The 37-year-old continues to show that age is nothing but a number.

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers): What a postseason the forward is having, and he added to his already impressive stats with his 15th goal of the playoffs at 18:06 of the first period. Bennett is also on a six-game road goal streak, the fifth player in NHL history with a streak that long. His 13 road goals during the postseason is an NHL record. Did we mention he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1?

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers): It’s hard to believe the Oilers captain didn’t have a goal through the first four games of the Cup Final, but it’s true. Well, he finally got one in Game 5, and it was a sweet move, as it usually is. McDavid’s goal came at 7:24 of the third period, giving the crowd life and getting the Oilers to within 3-1.

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers): For Barkov, it’s not so much about the goals he scores as the goals he prevents. The Panthers center has been outstanding in matching up against Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who did get his first goal of the Final on Saturday, but Barkov wasn’t on the ice. McDavid had six assists in the previous four games. There’s no shutting down McDavid completely, but Barkov’s done a good job on him through five games.

Corey Perry (Edmonton Oilers): The 40-year-old scored his 10th goal of the playoffs, tying a career high he had with the Anaheim Ducks in 2014-15. His goal at 16:47 of the third period got the Oilers to within 4-2.