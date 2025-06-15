Stanley Cup Final live blog, Panthers at Oilers Game 5

7:57 p.m. ET

Warmups are over, the players are back in their rooms for final preparation.

The fans are still filing in and I'm sure as we get closer to puck drop it's going to be jam packed and the decibel level will be insane.

Not only are the Oilers two wins from the Cup, this series has been absolutely epic through the first four games.

I was not here for Games 1 and 2, so I'm looking forward to the anthems when the singer does both from the crowd and let's the crowd sing along to "O Canada."

Now, the DJ here in Edmonton is already on my bad side. Before the players came out he played a disco/techno pop version of “Centerfold” by J. Geils Band. It was Peter Wolf's voice, but is was all club music'd up. I mean, really? I will keep an eye on the DJ tonight and report back any other issues.

Now, I don’t want to get in the prediction business, but Declan, who runs the media elevator here in Edmonton, told us on the way up to the press box the final score will be 6-0 Oilers.

It’s a bold prediction.

For some other numbers, here are some to chew on from our NHL Stats crew:

-- This is the highest-scoring Stanley Cup Final through four games in 44 years and trails only three series in League history: 36 in 1981 (NYI vs. MNS), 36 in 1918 (Toronto Arenas vs. Vancouver Millionaires) and 33 in 1980 (PHI-NYI).

-- The 2025 Stanley Cup Final is tied for the second most overtime games in an entire championship series (3) and one of five in history to feature OT three times within the first four games, following 2013 (Blackhawks-Bruins in Games 1, 2 & 4), 1993 (Canadiens-Kings in Games 2, 3 & 4), 1951 (Maple Leafs-Canadiens in all five games of the series) and 1946 (Canadiens-Bruins in Games 1, 2 & 4).

-- There have been three comeback wins in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final (2 by EDM, 1 by FLA), the most in a Final since 2022 when there were three in the entire series between the Avalanche and Lightning. There have been only six Final series with at least four comeback wins overall: five in 1987, 1971 and 1950, as well as four in 1980, 1978 and 1964.

-- This is the ninth Stanley Cup Final in history to feature more than one multigoal comeback win (EDM has both) and first since 2014 (2 in LAK vs. NYR, both by LAK). Each Final with more than one multi-goal comeback victory: three in 1987 and 1950, as well as two in 2025, 2014, 1973, 1971, 1942, 1940 and 1931.

-- The 2025 Stanley Cup Final has featured a tying goal in the final minute in multiple contests (Games 2 & 4), the most in any Final in League history.