Q&A: Benning talks debut, first NHL road trip & more!

OLIVE: As many fans know, your father, Brian, was a member of the Panthers’ inaugural team during the 1993-94 season. What was it like having him in the stands and then connecting with him after the game?
BENNING: It was great. I hadn’t seen him in a long time. I was glad they made it. They missed the first period because the flight [from Edmonton] got in a little later than expected. But they made it. I was happy that they could watch as much as they can. We had a good meal after and caught up. It was great.
OLIVE: Your older brother, Matt, has also played more than 400 games in the NHL. Did he give you any advice prior to your debut?
BENNING: Yeah, I talked to him. Him and my dad are two of my big mentors growing up. He just said, ‘Enjoy it. Trust yourself, trust your instincts, and good things will happen.’ They’ve been through it. It was a great a help.
OLIVE: You must have been around 14-15 years old when your brother made his NHL debut. What do you remember about it?
BENNING: I remember watching it [on TV]. It was a good moment. I was happy for him. I’ve always looked up to him. I’m happy that I was able to get my NHL career started, too.
OLIVE: We’ve seen multiple players come up from the AHL this season and look very comfortable in their NHL debuts. What do the Charlotte Checkers do so well to prepare you guys?
BENNING: I think the coaching staff and the leaders down there demand a lot out of you. Every day is a chance to get better. Geordie (Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear) and his staff, they get everyone ready to make the next step. Not to just play in the NHL, but to be successful in the NHL. The other players and the leaders, they’re all great in that aspect and push us. Everyone holds each other accountable. We’ve got a good thing down there.
OLIVE: After a whirlwind of a debut, how nice was it to have a day off on Friday to kind of catch your breath, reflect and spend more time with your family?
BENNING: Yeah, they stuck around. It was a pretty chill day. We had lunch, played some cards, ate dinner, played more cards. Didn’t do a whole lot, but there was a lot of catching up to do. It was good to have that time. It was also good to a little relax after that high.
OLIVE: I know you know a lot of the guys in the locker room already, but how nice will it be to get to know them all a little better on this upcoming four-game road trip?
BENNING: It’s good. Hopefully I can connect with some other guys and get familiar. Everyone here is awesome. It’s a long roadie. Yeah, I’m excited for it. I’ve got the butterflies going. Hopefully we can continue to play good and get in the win column.
OLIVE: Obviously, you spent a lifetime waiting for that first game in the NHL. Now that you’ve had it, what's the anticipation like for your second game?
BENNING: Learn from it, grow from it, and be better from it. Hopefully I can keep it rolling and just playing good hockey.