Q&A: Benning talks debut, first NHL road trip & more!

With one game in the books and hopefully many more to come, I had a chance to catch up with Benning before the Panthers hit the road for their four-game road trip on Saturday.

OLIVE: Now that it’s had time to sink in, how would you sum up your debut?

BENNING: It was good. It was fun. We got the win, which is always good. I thought I kept it simple, for the most part. There’s still improvements [that can be made]. It’s the first try at it, so I’ll try to build off of it.

OLIVE: What were the emotions like throughout the day?

BENNING: The nerves are going. As a kid, you dream of it. It’s surreal. You just soak it in.

OLIVE: What was going through your head during your rookie lap?

BENNING: Hit the net and don’t fall [smiles]. That’s pretty much it. I couldn’t help but smile. I just enjoyed the moment.

OLIVE: Players always talk about the speed of the game being the biggest adjustment when they jump from the AHL to the NHL. How much did you notice that?

BENNING: It’s different. Everyone is skating. Everyone is moving. Also, everyone is in good spots. It’s very detailed. These guys, they helped me out. It’s easy to find them. It’s my job to give them the puck. It was a good stepping stone.

OLIVE: Speaking of help, how much did you lean on your fellow Panthers defensemen?

BENNING: They were probably annoyed with me because I was asking a lot of questions [smiles]. Yeah, they’re all really kind. Obviously, they want me to do well out there and help the team. They’re very helpful with the questions I asked. Even if I didn’t ask a question, they’d tell me what was going on. They were helpful in all aspects.

OLIVE: It’s not every day that a player gets to show what they can do in overtime during their NHL debut. What was it like when you heard you’d be hopping over the boards in such a crucial moment?

BENNING: I wasn’t expecting it, that’s for sure! The nerves started to show again. I just saw Chucky (Matthew Tkachuk) and (Sam) Reinhart and wanted to give them the puck. They did their thing with it. It was good to be a part of it. Hopefully, I can be a part of much more.