Barkov brings Stanley Cup back to Finland for 2nd year in row, eyes another big season

The Stanley Cup returned to Barkov City.

For a second straight year Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was able to take the trophy home to Tampere, Finland. And, he says, the experience is very different the second time around.

"Last year was so hectic. I didn't even chance to sit down and think about what had happened. Now I have," Barkov said. "Last year there was some sort of feel-good mentality, I felt like I don’t even have the energy to practice. Now it’s totally different. No need to [force] myself to practice, I’m doing it because I want to be a better player [than] I was last season. I have a feeling all our players have already started to prepare for the upcoming season."

Barkov would know the team's temperature both on and off the ice. The two-time NHL All-Star has been the Panthers captain since 2018 and is coming off a season in which he won his third career (and second consecutive) Selke trophy as the League's top defensive forward, and the King Clancy Trophy for leadership and humanitarian contribution.