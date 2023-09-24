News Feed

CAMP: Desharnais digging in to grow the mental side of his game

CAMP: Gagner back where it all began on professional tryout

RELEASE: Michael Parkatti named Oilers Senior Director, Data & Analytics
CAMP: Campbell, Skinner focused on forming a formidable Oilers goalie tandem

TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at Oilers Training Camp

CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

RELEASE: Oilers announce 2023 Training Camp roster

RELEASE: Huddy, Weight to be added to Oilers Hall of Fame

GAME RECAP: Canucks Rookies 5, Oilers Rookies 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Oilers begin their busy eight-match pre-season schedule on Sunday with the first game of a home-and-away set against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers begin their pre-season schedule on Sunday at Rogers Place with the first game of a home-and-away series against the Winnipeg Jets.

You can watch the game live on Oilers Plus at 4:00 pm MT, including the Live Pre-Game Show which begins 30 minutes prior to puck drop, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

PREVIEW - Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

EDMONTON, AB – Let’s kick this thing into high gear.

After a spirited scrimmage as part of Oilers Fan Day at Rogers Place on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers are set to open their eight-game pre-season schedule on Sunday with their first of back-to-back games against their Canadian rivals the Winnipeg Jets.

The competition internally within the locker room during Oilers Training Camp is ramping up as the 57 players attending Camp continue to push the pace in the battle to either keep hold, or claim, one of the club’s highly-coveted roster spots. But make no mistake – they’ll all be earned.

As the buzz builds in Oil Country with the arrival of the preseason, so does it too in the locker room as the excitement grows for what hopes to be a long 2023-24 NHL season for the Blue & Orange.

“The season is right around the corner,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “Everyone feels it and the whole city is getting excited.”

Brett speaks following the Oilers Fan Day scrimmage

Sunday will be the first time Edmonton’s extended Camp roster gets a crack at opposition in another NHL jersey, but those opportunities will be more frequent than few over the coming weeks with five exhibition matches over the next seven days for the Oilers.

For those who feel they have extra to prove over this coming stretch, the time to make an impression begins now, while from a team perspective, there will be plenty of opportunities for the Oilers to implement and fine-tune some new strategies and philosophies that will only bolster their bid for a Stanley Cup in the long run.

“It's an opportunity for players to work on their individual game,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I think that's important, especially for the people that are in bubble battles or battles for ice time.”

“Then, the other thing it serves is an opportunity for the team to work on the team game; the collective. We saw some good things in a scrimmage today, but I'm excited to see them put into practice tomorrow against the Winnipeg Jets.”

For the players tasked with executing those tactical changes, it centres on taking care of the miniscule details all over the ice that can add up over the course of a game, and a season, if you're not able to manage them.

"It's just playing the game the right way," Kulak said. "You always talk about it, but it's a details thing. I think that's all I can kind of say to summarize it. We talk about a number of different things in all different areas of the ice, but I think it's a details game and if we play the game the right way, not cheating the game anywhere, I think we'll do well. 

SCRIMMAGE SCRIBBLES

Team Blue took the 2-1 victory in Saturday’s scrimmage down at Rogers Place, with Evander Kane and Derek Ryan scoring their team’s goals and Cody Ceci securing Team White’s lone tally over two periods of action.

“I thought the two teams competed hard,” Woodcroft said. “We saw some things out of certain players. It was more of a live-action, five-on-five, full ice with referees and line changes and I thought it was a good day. We got what we needed.”

The result was inconsequential, but the first real competitive action of Camp provided both the players and coaches with valuable feedback on the work they’ve been putting in here in Edmonton as early as September 6 with the commencement of Captain’s Skates.

Full highlights from the Oilers Fan Day scrimmage

Woodcroft and his coaching staff have had their skate blades to the ice throughout Camp with their attentions more focused on the seamless operation of multiple on-ice sessions per day between more than 50 players of different experience levels rather than just pure evaluation.

The coach, his staff and the extended Oilers management team took in a bird’s eye view of the scrimmage from the stands with the many fans in attendance for Fan Day so they could further formulate ideas and opinions about their group as they get set to enter a busy stretch of exhibition matches.

The regular season is now just two-and-a-half weeks away.

“For coaches, a lot of the times it's just ensuring that your drills are flowing in the right manner,” he said. “You're staying on time and finding the teachable moments within practice in order to get what you need from a team perspective, so to be able to sit up in the stands and watch game played like that, it offers a unique perspective where you can really focus in on certain players and what they're bringing to the table.”

Jay talks after the team scrimmage at Oilers Fan Day

The added bonus was the return of Oil Country to the stands at Rogers Place, which helped create a more competitive atmosphere from the excitement of seeing fans back in the stands ahead of another fun season.

“Anytime we have the ability to perform in front of our fan base, I see it as a positive,” Woodcroft said. “We have a great relationship with our fans. It's not one that we take for granted. It's important to us. It's important to the players, the coaches, the managers, and the organization as a whole.

“For our younger players and mixed in with some of our veteran players to go out and have a competitive scrimmage in front of that many fans, I think it speaks to the passion that this community has for its hockey team.”

LINEUP NOTES

The Oilers lineup that will face Winnipeg will be revealed closer to puck drop on Saturday, with their full Camp roster available here.