PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

The Oilers looked like a much more connected group defensively across their loss to the Lightning and victory over the Panthers – shutting the door in Tampa for 57 minutes of regulation before losing a heartbreaker in overtime and following it up in Florida to claim the win in an emotionally-charged atmosphere.

After going to the Stanley Cup Final two seasons in a row and playing 22 games this season with middling results, the Oilers recognized a few games ago that the same approach wasn't working and needed to make a change, which showed positively in their last two games to greater effect.

That process continued on Monday with their first full-team practice in nearly two weeks, with three more this week to help them adjust.

“Now that we're 20-plus games in the season, we're starting to alter some things, and today we adjusted one thing, but it's hard just because we've had so much success," Knoblauch said. "We've gone to the Stanley Cup Final twice. We didn't want to change anything, but now that we're playing as we have for as long as we have, we have to start thinking that things aren't just going to work themselves out.

"We need to make some adjustments. Whether that's moving guys around our system, so now we're starting to look at those."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins knows from having been there in back-to-back years that it's not just a guarantee they can get back to a third straight Final, and it's going to take them making the necessary adjustments, like in the last two games of their road trip, for them to do it again.

"We don't think it's just gonna happen," he said. We definitely don't think that just because we've done it in the past that it will just automatically happen. We understand that it takes a lot of work, and we know we have the ability to do it, but it's gonna start with work and buying into doing the right things on a nightly basis.

"By no means do we sit in here and think, 'Don't worry, it's gonna come'. We understand that we have to make that happen, so we have to make that switch. And from what I saw on that trip, I thought there were a lot of good things, and we'll build off that."