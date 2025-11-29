PROJECTED LINEUP: Nugent-Hopkins activated ahead of Saturday's clash with Kraken

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was activated off IR on Saturday and will centre the third line between Adam Henrique & Mattias Janmark when the Oilers visit Climate Pledge Arena to face the Kraken

Edmonton Oilers v Seattle Kraken

© 2025 Ryan Sirius Sun

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SEATTLE, WA – Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was activated off Injured Reserve and will make his return from a nine-game injury absence on Saturday afternoon when the Edmonton Oilers head to Climate Pledge Arena for a meeting with the Seattle Kraken.

The longest-tenured Oilers player last played on Nov. 8 when he suffered an undisclosed injury in a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, but was expected to make his return on the West Coast this afternoon after he centred Adam Henrique and Mattias Janmark on the third line during Friday's pre-flight practice.

Nugent-Hopkins had 16 points (five goals) in 16 games this season before his injury and offers the Oilers a plethora of utility as a power-play and penalty-kill contributor and a forward who can play as a top-line winger or third-line centre, depending on how Head Coach Kris Knoblauch wants to use No. 93.

Edmonton's forward lines, defence pairings and starting netminder are all based on Friday's practice at the Downtown Community Arena and will be confirmed during warmups. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch will conduct his pre-game media availability in Seattle at 12:40pm MT.

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Kraken below:

Savoie - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Mangiapane
Henrique - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark
Clattenburg - Lazar - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

