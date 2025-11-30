GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 0

SEATTLE, WA – Stu-pendous.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped all 26 shots for the shutout, while forwards Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all recorded a goal and an assist on Saturday afternoon for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins marked his return from a nine-game injury absence by opening the scoring on the power play 8:31 into the first period before later setting up another on the man advantage in the middle frame for Zach Hyman, who recorded his first goal of the season after making it 3-0 for the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to eight games, totalling five goals and eight assists, with his 15th goal of the campaign during the second period and the primary helper on Hyman's tally, while McDavid picked up an assist on Nugent-Hopkins' marker before scoring Edmonton's lone goal in the third.

Stuart Skinner was exceptional by making all 26 saves, including all 12 on Edmonton's perfect 6-for-6 penalty kill and a vital stop on a breakaway for Kraken forward Berkly Cattin in the final three minutes of the second period, locking down the ninth clean sheet of his NHL career in the victory.

The Oilers will return home to begin a five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild.