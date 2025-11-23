GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Panthers 3

SUNRISE, FL – Sunset on this seven-game road trip with a victory in Sunrise.

Defencemen Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard each recorded three points, forward Jack Roslovic scored a pair of goals, and goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Edmonton Oilers, who ended their lengthy seven-game road trip on Saturday night with a 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers.

"It was massive," Skinner said. "That took a lot of guts from our team. It was a really long road trip with some tough travel and some really tough teams to play against, so the fact that we were able to come out and get a win is really important. This win was huge for us.".

Making their first trip back to Amerant Bank Arena since the clinching Game 6 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, Roslovic scored just 25 seconds into regulation before notching his second of the night and ninth of the season just 36 seconds after Florida responded 6:30 into the opening frame through Anton Lundell.

Mattias Ekholm added another before the intermission, and Vasily Podkolzin extended the lead less than seven minutes into the middle stanza to put an end to netminder Sergi Bobrovsky's night before Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Reinhart scored 2:27 apart to make it 4-3 for the Oilers through 40 minutes.

The Panthers pressed on in the third, but couldn't beat Skinner or capitalize on their only power play of the period before Connor McDavid and Matt Savoie added empty-netters 27 seconds apart in the final three minutes to cap off the 6-3 victory and finish Edmonton's seven-game road trip with a 3-3-1 record.

Ekholm posted a goal and two assists to reach 100 career points with the Oilers, while Bouchard contributed three helpers in the victory to become the fifth defenceman in franchise history to reach 200 assists while wearing Blue & Orange, recording 20 points (3G, 17A) over his last 18 games.

"I think tonight with both of them, they were plus-10. That's hard to do," Skinner said. "It's pretty incredible seeing those guys get to work. Very hard workers and talented players. Just the way that they grind at all ends of the ice. That's a huge factor and a huge help to help us winning games."

Forward Leon Draisaitl posted a solitary helper to extend his point streak to six games (4G, 6A).

After their lengthy road trip and a long flight home back to Edmonton, the Oilers will have a light schedule next week with a one-off game at Rogers Place on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars before a weekend tilt on the West Coast against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

"Every game there's something to build off of, whether it's learning or keeping momentum," Roslovic said. "This game is a good momentum builder."