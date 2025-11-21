RELEASE: Oilers recall Clattenburg from Condors

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled forward Connor Clattenburg from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors and placed forward Noah Philp on long-term injured reserve.

Clattenburg, who was selected in the fifth round (160th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft, has recorded one goal, one assist and 59 penalty minutes in 15 games for the Condors this season.

The 20-year-old spent last season with the OHL's Flint Firebirds, scoring 16 goals and 19 assists in 46 games with 108 penalty minutes. Clattenburg also had one goal and one assist in five playoff appearances.

Philp has scored two goals and one assist in 15 games with the Oilers this season.

The Blue & Orange wrap up their seven-game road trip on Saturday against the Florida Panthers.