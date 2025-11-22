PROJECTED LINEUP: Clattenburg to make NHL debut in Cup Final rematch against Panthers

SUNRISE, FL – Clatty against the Cats.

Forward Connor Clattenburg will make his NHL debut on Saturday and play alongside David Tomasek and Mattias Janmark on the fourth line when the Edmonton Oilers close out their seven-game road trip with a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

"I've watched all their playoff games and I know they're a hard team to play, but I'm just going to bring what I can to hopefully get this team a win tonight,

Clattenburg said.

The 20-year-old received his first NHL call-up on Friday after recording a goal, an assist and 59 penalty minutes with a minus-5 rating in 15 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season, having already made an impression on Oilers management during the preseason with his "dying breed" style of play.

"It's one thing that's obviously got me to today and playing in this game tonight," Clattenburg said. "It's just something I found in my game during my career, and I've just carried it with me. It's just something I enjoy doing for the team and everyone around me, so let's continue to do that."

After being drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 and 205-pound product of Arnprior, ON was named captain of the OHL's Flint Firebirds and finished with 16 goals, 19 assists and 108 penalty minutes in 46 games during the 2024-25 season.

Clattenburg will replace Noah Philp on the roster, who was placed on LTIR on Friday with an upper-body injury, and the coaching staff hopes to see the rookie use his physical and energetic playstyle that's helped him earn this opportunity against the defending Stanley Cup champions tonight.

"A guy that's kind of playing that role in the American League, and will play a very similar role here," described Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. "Just playing fourth-line minutes, some energy, and he's brought a lot to his game and has helped his team down there, and we want that same enthusiasm, excitement and physicality."