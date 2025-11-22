PROJECTED LINEUP: Clattenburg to make NHL debut in Cup Final rematch against Panthers

Connor Clattenburg will make his NHL debut on the fourth line with David Tomasek & Mattias Janmark when the Oilers close out their seven-game road trip with a Cup Final rematch against the Panthers

clattenburg
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SUNRISE, FL – Clatty against the Cats.

Forward Connor Clattenburg will make his NHL debut on Saturday and play alongside David Tomasek and Mattias Janmark on the fourth line when the Edmonton Oilers close out their seven-game road trip with a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

"I've watched all their playoff games and I know they're a hard team to play, but I'm just going to bring what I can to hopefully get this team a win tonight,
Clattenburg said.

The 20-year-old received his first NHL call-up on Friday after recording a goal, an assist and 59 penalty minutes with a minus-5 rating in 15 games for the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season, having already made an impression on Oilers management during the preseason with his "dying breed" style of play.

"It's one thing that's obviously got me to today and playing in this game tonight," Clattenburg said. "It's just something I found in my game during my career, and I've just carried it with me. It's just something I enjoy doing for the team and everyone around me, so let's continue to do that."

After being drafted in the fifth round (160th overall) by the Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-2 and 205-pound product of Arnprior, ON was named captain of the OHL's Flint Firebirds and finished with 16 goals, 19 assists and 108 penalty minutes in 46 games during the 2024-25 season.

Clattenburg will replace Noah Philp on the roster, who was placed on LTIR on Friday with an upper-body injury, and the coaching staff hopes to see the rookie use his physical and energetic playstyle that's helped him earn this opportunity against the defending Stanley Cup champions tonight.

"A guy that's kind of playing that role in the American League, and will play a very similar role here," described Head Coach Kris Knoblauch. "Just playing fourth-line minutes, some energy, and he's brought a lot to his game and has helped his team down there, and we want that same enthusiasm, excitement and physicality."

Connor speaks ahead of his NHL debut against the Panthers

With Clattenburg's arrival, the Oilers will revert to using 12 forwards and six defencemen, with Jake Walman not on the ice for Saturday's morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex and being categorized as day-to-day by Coach Knoblauch.

The 29-year-old blueliner received a heavy hit from 6-foot-9 forward Curtis Douglas in the first period that temporarily took him out of the game before he eventually returned, but he didn't play again after blocking a shot from Charle-Edouard D'Astous near the five-minute mark of the second period.

"Lower-body (injury) from the shot that he blocked, and we expect he's day-to-day," Knoblauch said. "But things look better. He's moving around. He took his walking boot off, so we anticipate he'll be back, whether it's on Tuesday or Saturday, but it shouldn't be long-term."

Up front, the Oilers will deploy the same top-nine forwards they used against the Washington Capitals in a 7-4 defeat back on Wednesday in their fifth game of their current seven-game road trip and the first of back-to-back games earlier this week.

Matt Savoie and Jack Roslovic will flank Connor McDavid on the top line, while Leon Draisaitl will be between regular linemate Vasily Podkolzin and Andrew Mangiapane, who has two assists in his last three games after being pointless in his previous five appearances.

Forward Trent Frederic, who's fresh off scoring his first goal in 19 games and Edmonton's lone tally against the Lightning, will join Adam Henrique and Zach Hyman on the third line based on this morning's pre-game skate.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will start on Saturday after Calvin Pickard played brilliantly with 33 saves on Thursday in Tampa.

Kris speaks as the Oilers prepare to face the Panthers on Saturday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Florida below:

Savoie - McDavid - Roslovic
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Mangiapane
Frederic - Henrique - Hyman
Clattenburg - Tomasek - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

News Feed

BLOG: Clattenburg hoping to carry forward his energetic role into NHL debut

RELEASE: Oilers recall Clattenburg from Condors

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

GAME RECAP: Lightning 2, Oilers 1 (OT)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Lightning

GAME RECAP: Capitals 7, Oilers 4

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals

PREVIEW: Oilers at Capitals

GAME RECAP: Sabres 5, Oilers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sabres

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sabres

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returns to top line for season debut against Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

RELEASE: Oilers make two roster moves

RELEASE: EOCF launches new Pick to Win game

GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Blue Jackets