GAME RECAP: Stars 8, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Connor Clattenburg scored his first career NHL goal, but the Edmonton Oilers were thoroughly beaten by the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in an 8-3 defeat at Rogers Place, dropping their overall record to 10-10-5 this season.

The Stars had seven different players record multiple points in the victory, including their top line of Sam Steel (1G, 1A), Jamie Benn (1G, 1A) and Wyatt Johnston (1G, 3A) that combined for eight points and two of Dallas' four first-period goals that shot them out to an early 4-0 lead after the first period.

Despite missing Mikko Rantanen and Thomas Harley, the Stars received offence from more than a dozen players, with Jason Robertson registering a goal and two assists and Nathan Bastian also contributing two goals to do the heavy lifting for Dallas in their second win over the Oilers this season.

"There are a lot of things I'm concerned about," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "You go through the checklist of what we're doing – our breakouts, our forecheck, our defending, our emotion – and there are a lot of things to fix. We have to prioritize what we address. We can't fix everything immediately, but there'll be some deep discussions in the next couple of days about what we need to do."

"We've got a couple of days to take some time and assess what we're doing. We've been playing so many games lately that we haven't had any practice time. We do have some time this week to address things."

Connor Clattenburg notched his first career NHL goal 4:39 into the second period, and Evan Bouchard and Jack Roslovic each added tallies for the Oilers in the final frame, but the Stars responded with two more from Justin Hryckowian and Nathan Bastian to close out the 8-3 final scoreline.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was lifted following the first period after allowing four goals on eight shots, giving way to Calvin Pickard, who made 18 saves on 22 shots over the final two periods.

The Oilers will have three days of practice to regroup for Saturday's matinée meeting with the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.