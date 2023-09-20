CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

EDMONTON, AB – Welcome to 2023 Edmonton Oilers Training Camp.
Buckle up, because this season is going to be a fun ride.
The Blue & Orange arrived at Rogers Place on Wednesday for the official start of Training Camp with a full team meeting, fitness testing, medicals and media availabilities – with players and coaches set to take to the ice on Thursday for their first on-ice sessions of the 2023-24 NHL season.
A total of 57 players (six goaltenders, 19 defencemen and 32 forwards) are ready to be put through the paces over the coming weeks – including eight pre-season games – as they compete against one another to either keep hold of their places on the roster, stake claim to one of the few but highly-coveted spots that’ll be up for grabs, earn an NHL contract, or make an impression on the coaching and management staff before joining the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors or returning to their respective professional, collegiate and junior teams.
In reality, however, the Oilers are already two weeks into those preparations for having good start to their regular season.
The majority of Edmonton’s extended organizational depth chart has already been in town for the past few weeks adjusting to the city and getting an early head start on their year through Captain’s Skates after captain Connor McDavid put the word out in the off-season for the group to be ready to begin work by the end of the first week of September.