CAMP: Oilers players ready for fast-paced, competitive Training Camp

The Oilers hope their early jump on the new campaign will help them gel as a group and give them a leg up in the first few weeks of the regular season as every NHL team begins their training camp this week with similar ambitions of lifting the Stanley Cup nine months from now.

But for that to happen, making the playoffs will be the primary objective for the Oilers, who'll take a day-to-day approach toward achieving their overall objective of being the team that lifts hockey's holy grail as the last team standing this coming June.

“We had a good regular season last year. You’ve got to do it all over again,” Oilers General Manager & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland said. “All 32 teams have hopes and aspirations of making the playoffs, so I'm always nervous. I have great respect for how hard it is to make the playoffs.”

Extra attention this Camp and pre-season will be paid to the club’s bottom-six forwards and depth on defence, with approximately 18 roster spots on the Oilers already looking locked in for the coming campaign by returning veterans and a few up-and-coming but established players who’ve earned the right of first refusal in those positions.

“I think as we come in, do we know 18 or 19 players that are going to be on the roster to open the season? Absolutely,” Holland said. “We’ve got a few things we got to sort out, and then obviously, we’ve got to play as a team at a high level starting on opening night.”

But to win the Stanley Cup, it’ll take everyone within the organization pulling on the same rope to achieve their steadfast championship aspirations – whether you’re the captain coming off a historic 153-point season, or the highly-touted rookie who’s aiming to be the first call-up from Bakersfield when injuries and other attributing factors lead to roster moves.

“We're going to have injuries over 82 games,” Holland said. “To think we're going with the same twelve forwards and they're just going to be in there every night, or vice versa the same six defensemen, I hope it happens but I think the reality is you need depth.

“I said to these guys today in the meeting: ‘If you're a player coming into camp and you don't quite see yourself on the team, you need to have a good camp because the reality is, over the course of 82 games, we're probably going to play 15-to-16 forwards and we're probably going to play eight, nine or 10 defence. I think you’ve got to plan on that now because we're tight to the cap.”