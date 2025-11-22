BLOG: Clattenburg hoping to carry forward his energetic role into NHL debut

SUNRISE, FL – Connor Clattenburg couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

He was heading to the NHL.

The 20-year-old first-year professional with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors was just getting started with his game-day routine on the road in Ontario, California on Friday morning when he got tapped on the shoulder by Oilers Assistant GM Keith Gretzky, who told him to go get packed and get ready.

He was about to get on a cross-continental flight to Florida to make his NHL debut.

“I didn't believe it at all, but it was pretty surreal,” Clattenburg said.

Before leaving, Clattenburg was congratulated by his Condors teammates, who’ve observed first-hand in a small sample size of games this season just how impactful he can be in firing up the bench, having picked up 59 penalty minutes over 15 AHL games as a guy who can bring energy anywhere he goes.

“They're super excited, and the guys in Bakersfield were celebrating for me and they're all texting me,” he said. “It was good to see the guys again that I saw at camp.”

The same goes for his now-Oilers teammates and coaches after he impressed in three exhibition contests in Edmonton earlier this season. Now, he’s poised to bring that energy to the big leagues, and his competitiveness is exactly what Head Coach Knoblauch thinks will bring him up to speed quickly in his first NHL game.

"He understands that maybe he's not the fastest player or most skilled, but he's very competitive," Knoblauch said. "And what most of this game's about is compete. He's willing to battle and do all the little things that will give him an edge to be able to play in this league, so he's definitely earned it – not only what he did in Bakersfield, but coming in here for training camp and the exhibition games. The way he played was very noticeable, so we're very happy for him."